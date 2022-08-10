Editorial : Beware of vested interests undermining HK's good governance

When Leung Chun-ying took office in 2012, he launched a series of measures to curb property prices from rocketing and address the needs of local residents for housing. Since then, non-permanent residents purchasing properties in Hong Kong have had to pay a double stamp duty. During an interview with Bloomberg, Ip said that mainland professionals have been clamouring for the double stamp duty to be waived for them. "It is all a raft of measures under consideration and this is certainly something that the government could consider." Property stocks rose one after another after the report surfaced yesterday morning, until the government gave a response at noon clarifying that there had been no discussion nor plan on the issue. Ip then clarified that it was only the opinion of the New People's Party.

Ip has served as the Secretary for Security, a Legislative Councillor and a member of the Executive Council. After the incumbent government took office, she even assumed the high position of Executive Council convenor. Her political influence is extraordinary. When she talked about policies in the interview, what people immediately thought about was certainly her position in the Executive Council, not her role as chairperson of the New People's Party. However, the comment she made in that interview is not her only remark that has raised hot discussions in recent days.

Ip said in a radio programme several days ago that the plan by the previous administration to take back eight hectares of Fanling Golf Course for housing is "unnecessary" because the golf course possesses "high ecological and conservation value". She also criticised the previous government for having "double standards". Her remarks have raised concerns about whether she intends to overturn the golf course development plan with her political influence.

In the eyes of many citizens, the 172-hectare Fanling Golf Course is like a "club for the rich and powerful" with the blessing of the government. After many years of prolonged debates, the government only decided to take back 32 hectares of land from the golf course in September next year, of which an area of eight hectares that has lower ecological value will be used for housing. But since a new administration took office, some groups or individuals have continually cited various reasons to generate a chorus of opposition to the plan. The environmental impact assessment report on building homes on the golf course has also met with unprecedented hindrances.

The central government has implemented patriots administering Hong Kong with the hope of achieving good governance in the city. However, some vested interests have taken advantage of the dramatic changes in Hong Kong's political ecology over the past two years to mobilise forces to exert pressure on the government in a bid to reinforce and strengthen their interests. The government must insist on governance for the people at all times. Never shall a small group of people be allowed to undermine the long-term welfare of Hong Kong society for their self -interest.

明報社評2022.08.10：良政善治千頭萬緒 勿讓既得利益誤港

有關粉嶺高球場及雙倍印花稅的問題，因為行政會議召集人葉劉淑儀近日的發言，再度成為社會焦點，一句「政府可以考慮（豁免內地人在港置業雙倍印花稅）」，刺激地產股昨天彈升。雖然葉劉事後澄清這只是新民黨意見，政府亦強調沒有相關討論，但葉劉位高權重，實非普通意見領袖可比，由她帶起的議題，外界難免關注政府有何取態。粉嶺高球場及雙倍印花稅都跟土地房屋相關，涉及龐大既得利益，最近反對收回粉嶺高球場建屋的聲音此起彼落，多方齊向政府施壓，情況令人在意。

2012年梁振英上台，為了遏抑樓價急升、照顧本地市民置業需要，推出一系列措施，非永久居民在港置業，需要支付雙倍印花稅。葉劉淑儀接受彭博社訪問，談到內地專業人士一直大聲疾呼，希望豁免雙倍印花稅，「這是一系列正在考慮的措施，這當然是政府可以考慮的事情」。報道昨早曝光，地產股紛紛上揚。及至中午，政府回應報道，澄清政府沒有相關討論，亦沒有任何相關計劃。葉劉則澄清，那只是新民黨的意見。

葉劉歷任保安局長、立法會議員及行政會議成員，及至本屆政府上台，更貴為行政會議召集人，擁有非一般政治影響力，當她受訪談論政策，人們即時想到的，必然是她在行會的身分，而不是作為新民黨主席。而這次葉劉受訪發言，還不是她近日唯一引起外界熱議的發言。

葉劉數天前在電台節目表示，上屆政府提出收回粉嶺高球場8公頃土地建屋，「並無必要」，因為粉嶺高球場有「很高生態及保育價值」，批評上屆政府「雙重標準」，令人關注她是否打算利用其政治影響力，幫高球場「翻案」。

很多市民眼中，佔地172公頃的粉嶺高球場，似是政府特許的「權貴俱樂部」。經過多年拉鋸爭論，政府僅決定明年9月收回32公頃的高球場用地，並將生態價值較低的8公頃用來建屋。隨着特區政府換屆，近月不斷有團體或個人以各種理由反對，形同大合唱。高球場撥地建屋計劃的環評報告遭到前所未有的刁難。

中央落實愛國者治港，希望香港良政善治。一些既得利益力量趁着這兩年本港政治生態劇變，動員造勢向政府施壓，固化、強化既得利益。政府必須時刻堅持施政為民，莫讓小撮人的私利，影響香港社會長遠福祉。

■Glossary

生字

clamour : to demand sth loudly

overturn : to officially decide that a legal decision, etc. is not correct, and to make it no longer legally recognised

hindrance : a person or thing that makes it more difficult for sb to do sth or for sth to happen