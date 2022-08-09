Editorial : Government's relaxed entry quarantine rules

Hong Kong is a small economy that is highly open and heavily reliant on finance and trade. The reopening of borders is essential for lives to return to normal amid the pandemic. Mainland China has a radically different model of combating the pandemic from foreign regions, and there are views that Hong Kong should reopen its borders with foreign regions in a quarantine-free manner first. At the same time, there are also many citizens who are eager to see the reopening of borders with the mainland as soon as possible. The John Lee administration has emphasised that this is not an either-or situation, advocating the pursuit of the simultaneous reopening of borders with the mainland and foreign regions. While restrictions for foreign regions will be relaxed at an accelerated pace, efforts will also be made to strive for convenience from the mainland, and "these two aspects must both be pursued actively". The introduction of the red-yellow code system to shorten the number of days of hotel quarantine is a measure to loosen external restrictions. After more than a month of deliberation, the new measure was officially released yesterday(8 August).

Under the original arrangement, people from overseas or Taiwan arriving in Hong Kong must be under quarantine in designated hotels for seven days. Some people thought that if the measure was merely changed from "7+0" to "5+2", i.e., five days of hotel quarantine plus two days of home monitoring, the difference would not be great, and it would achieve little. In the end, the government chose the relatively aggressive "3+4" plan, which will be linked to the red-yellow code system. During the 4-day home monitoring period, people arriving in Hong Kong can hold the yellow code to go to work and enter shopping malls and other places, but they cannot enter high-risk venues such as restaurants, bars and nursing homes.

The "3+4" arrangement is an important adjustment to Hong Kong's measures against imported cases. Some people are concerned about the impact of loosening restrictions on the local pandemic situation. Some argue that, at a time when different regions in East Asia have reopened their borders one after another by allowing quarantine-free entry, a "3+4" arrangement is still too high a requirement. In the coming weeks, the government will need to closely monitor the implementation of the new measure and plan the next step based on the data and outcomes.

Many foreign investors that have set up offices or companies in Hong Kong have done so mostly to deal with businesses related to mainland China. In the past, after foreign business visitors came to Hong Kong to handle matters, many of them would travel to the mainland on business trips. With the implementation of "3+4" in Hong Kong, business travellers arriving in Hong Kong can actually enter and leave office premises during the four days under frequent nucleic acid tests. At present, the entry quarantine measure on the mainland is "7+3", which is quite high a requirement. If the quarantine arrangement between Hong Kong and that of the mainland can be seamlessly connected, foreign business travellers going to the mainland immediately after completing the "3+4" in Hong Kong will enjoy less stringent quarantine arrangements than "7+3". This can make many foreign business travellers willing to go to the mainland via Hong Kong, which will be beneficial to Hong Kong, the mainland and foreign investors. Of course, whether all of this is feasible depends on whether it will increase the risk of pandemic prevention on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong and the mainland must agree on the unification of nucleic acid testing standards and other aspects. In any case, the Hong Kong government should consult with the mainland authorities to see whether there is room for simultaneous coordination or linkage in quarantine arrangements.

明報社評2022.08.09：放寬檢疫招攬商務客 加緊打針「補漏」助開關

政府宣布本周五起，海外或台灣抵港人士檢疫安排，改為3日酒店檢疫及4日家居監察（下稱「3+4」安排），其間須遵守紅黃碼外出限制，以及做多次核酸檢測。

香港是高度開放小型經濟體，倚重金融貿易，疫下求復常，通關不可少。內地與外地抗疫模式迥異，有意見認為香港應該先與外地免檢疫通關，亦有很多市民渴望早日與內地通關，李家超政府則強調，這不是二擇一的問題，主張同步推進對內對外通關，對外地加快鬆綁，對內地爭取便利，「兩方面也要積極做」。引入紅黃碼制度，縮短酒店檢疫日數，屬於對外鬆綁措施，經過個多月醞釀，昨天正式出爐。

根據原有安排，海外或台灣人士抵港，須在指定酒店隔離檢疫7天。有意見認為，若只是改為「5+2」，以5天酒店檢疫加2天家居監測，代替「7+0」做法，差別不大，難起作用。最終政府選擇了相對進取的「3+4」方案，配合紅黃碼制度，抵港人士在4天家居監察期間，可持黃碼外出上班及進入商場等地方，但不能進入食肆、酒吧、院舍等高風險處所。

「3+4」安排是本港外防輸入措施一次重要調整，有人關注鬆綁對本地疫情影響，有人認為東亞各地陸續免檢疫「開關」，「3+4」安排門檻依然太高。未來數周，政府需要密切監測新措施實施情况，視乎數據和成效，謀劃下一步。

外資在港開設辦事處或公司，很多都是為了處理跟內地有關的生意。以往外國商務客來港處理業務後，不少都會轉赴內地公幹。隨着本港實施「3+4」，抵港商務客在頻密接受核酸檢測下，實際有4天時間可在港出入辦公。目前內地入境檢疫奉行「7+3」，門檻不低，如果香港與內地檢疫安排可以無縫接駁，外國商務客在港完成「3+4」後不再多留即赴內地，可以享有比「7+3」寬鬆的檢疫安排，相信將有很多外國商務客願意取道香港再赴內地，這對香港、內地和外資都有好處。當然，這一切是否可行，需要視乎會否增加內地防疫風險，另外香港亦要跟內地，在核酸檢測標準等方面劃一求同。無論如何，港府應跟內地當局商量，看看檢疫安排方面是否有同步協調或接駁空間。

■ Glossary 生字 /

either-or : describes a situation in which there is a choice between two different plans of action, but both together are not possible

simultaneous : happening or done at the same time as sth else

strive : to try very hard to achieve sth