Editorial : Ministry of Education's failure to discharge supervisory role

A tertiary institution that has recently flirted with the grey area is Shaoyang College in Hunan. It has been recently found to have spent RMB18 million to send 23 teachers to Adamson University in the Philippines to study for a PhD in Education. Formal procedure was followed, as the accounts and information on the beneficiaries have been made public. Due to the high cost (each person spent RMB850,000) and the fact that the degrees were awarded by a subpar university in the Philippines, the move has been criticised as the use of public money for "buying" a worthless degree, causing an uproar across the country. As a result, the Hunan Provincial Department of Education dismissed the dean of the college for "insufficient argumentation, unscientific decision-making, and perfunctory work".

According to information that was made public, the college obtained the credentials for conferring degrees in 2004, and began to apply for the credentials to confer master's degrees in 2017. The requirements of education departments on the mainland are such that such credentials are awarded only if a certain proportion of the teaching staff have a doctorate. The college subsidised the "training" of in-service teachers as a way to try their utmost to meet the requirements. What was undesirable was that shortcuts were taken to that end. The Education department has not said the practice was in violation of laws and regulations.

Another individual whose story has been exposed is Peking University professor Chen Chunhua, who spent RMB60,000 to get a doctorate within one year. She received her PhD in Business Administration from the European University of Ireland in 2001. After spending one year in postdoctoral fellowship at Nanjing University Business School in 2005, she was appointed as a professor by the National Development Institute of Peking University in 2016. In 2017, she was appointed as the Dean of BiMBA Business School. Chen Chunhua organised all kinds of courses and lectures and charged high fees. A much sought-after star in the corporate training field, she gained fame after meeting with Huawei President Ren Zhengfei and publishing "Talk Around the Fireplace". There are more than 10,000 articles written under Chen Chunhua's byline on the Internet about Huawei's development strategy, and she became known as "Huawei's strategist". At the beginning of last month, it was revealed that her doctorate had come from a closed "diploma mill". Huawei immediately stated that it had nothing to do with Chen Chunhua. Peking University recently announced that it had accepted Chen Chunhua's resignation and had terminated her employment contract.

The MOE is the department that regulates and supervises universities. The most important asset of a university is its academic reputation. Though Shaoyang College spent huge sums of money to "buy" degrees for its employees, the MOE has dealt with only the person-in-charge of the college but has not announced how it will deal with these "substandard degrees". As for Peking University, it failed to comply with academic standards when employing a full professor, and the Ministry of Education has turned a blind eye to it. Shaoyang College has neglected academic standards. It has betrayed the trust of Hunan. Peking University has neglected academic standards. It has failed to set an example. The Ministry of Education has failed to play its supervisory role. It has neglected its duties.

明報社評2022.08.08：北大聘教授不嚴謹 教育部乏監管須問責

最近被揭發的北京大學教授博士學位來自「文憑工廠」。負責監管大學的教育部，不應只看大學的排名決定撥款規模，對於大學在灰色地帶的失範行為不聞不問，否則大學繼續視學術名聲如無物，教育部就難辭其咎。

近期游走於灰色地帶的專上學府有湖南邵陽學院，該學院最近被發現花費1800萬元人民幣，將23名教師送到菲律賓亞當森大學攻讀教育學博士學位，此舉循正式程序辦理，包括帳目與受惠人員資料公開。由於費用較高，每人花費85萬元，而且頒授學位的是菲律賓不入流的大學，被批評為花公帑去「買」一個不值的學位，全國嘩然。結果湖南省教育廳以「論證不充分、決策不科學、工作不嚴謹」為由，將該學院院長撤職。

從公開的資料看，該學院2004年獲得頒授學位資格，2017年開始申辦頒授碩士學位資格。按照內地教育部門的要求，必須在教師隊伍中擁有博士學位相當的比例才能獲得資格，由學校出資「培訓」在職教師，是為了盡力符合資格，「不盡人意」的地方是走捷徑，教育部門也沒有指這是違規違法。

另一個被揭發的北大教授陳春花，花了6萬元在一年時間內取得一個博士學位。她在2001年獲得愛爾蘭歐洲大學工商管理博士學位，2005年在南京大學商學院做了一年博士後，2016年獲北京大學國家發展研究院聘為教授，2017年獲委任為BiMBA商學院院長。陳春花舉辦各式各樣的課程和講座，收費高昂，是企業培訓界炙手可熱的明星，曾經與華為公司總裁任正非見面後發表《圍爐日談》而揚名，網上流傳萬多篇署名陳春花有關論述華為公司發展策略的文章，被譽為「華為軍師」。上月初被揭發其博士學位來自一間已經倒閉的「文憑工廠」，華為公司隨即聲明與陳春花毫無關係，北京大學日前宣布接受陳春花辭職申請，終止與其聘用合約。

教育部是規範和監督大學的部門，一所大學最重要的資產是學術名聲，邵陽學院花巨資為職工「買」學位，教育部門只處理學院負責人，不宣布如何處置「水貨學位」，北京大學不按照學術標準聘用正教授，教育部不聞不問。邵陽學院疏於學術準則，失信湖南，北京大學疏於學術準則，失於垂範，教育部不予監管，失職失責。

