Editorial : Taiwan Strait tensions are worrying

Beijing has, on the one hand, taken measures to deal economic blows to Taiwan, banning the import of many types of Taiwanese products and suspending the export of natural sand to Taiwan. On the other hand, the PLA has been conducting a days-long military exercise on the periphery of the Taiwan Strait. The three-day live-fire encirclement war game that began yesterday was like a demonstration of how a blockade of Taiwan could be conducted. According to media reports from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, on the first day of the island encirclement exercise, the PLA's eastern battle area dispatched more than 100 fighter jets, and more than ten large warships participated in the joint encirclement and control operation. Its rocket force fired a number of Dongfeng missiles onto designated open waters to the east of Taiwan, hitting targets with precision and demonstrating the PLA's "area denial capability". It is believed that ballistic missiles flew over Taiwan for the first time ever. In addition, PLA drones flew over Kinmen, something that had never been heard of before.

Compared with the Taiwan Strait crisis in the mid-1990s, the PLA's actions this time are incomparable in terms of scale, form and deterrence. Back then, the PLA designated six sea areas to test-fire missiles, but the main areas were all along the coast of mainland China. The two areas near Taiwan were open sea areas 30 kilometres away from Keelung Port and Kaohsiung Port. This time around, the six areas designated as military drill zones by the PLA have had Kaohsiung, Keelung, Taitung, Hualien and other major ports as imaginary targets, seemingly to surround Taiwan. The military exercise area in the sea off Keelung is less than 20 kilometres away from land. While the Taiwan Strait median line, where neither side should cross, is an idea proposed by Taiwan and has never been recognised by Beijing, the PLA had rarely crossed the line in the past. According to the Taiwanese military forces, more than 20 sorties of PLA fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Wednesday alone. Since the island encirclement drills unfolded, PLA fighter jets have been treating both Taiwan's air defence identification zone and the so-called "Taiwan Strait median line" with complete disregard.

G7 foreign ministers and EU representatives have issued a statement accusing China of using Nancy Pelosi's foreign visit as a pretext to conduct "military provocations" in the Taiwan Strait, thus "increasing regional tensions". There was no civility in the reply made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which criticised the foreign ministers of the seven countries for "thinking that we still lived in the era of the Eight-Nation Alliance more than a hundred years ago" and that "those still having the imperialist dream of them being the great powers should wake up". The Japanese government said yesterday that five ballistic missiles fired by China had landed in the so-called "Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone". Of course, at this stage, all this is nothing more than diplomatic rhetoric, but if some countries take further actions or make inciteful moves under the pretext of "freedom of navigation" or "defence of rights and interests", the situation in the Taiwan Strait might become more complicated and dangerous.

明報社評2022.08.05：遏制台獨不能軟 台海緊張令人憂

解放軍昨天起包圍台灣，展開實彈演練，戰機多次跨越台方主張的「台海中線」，相信更有彈道導彈首度飛越台灣上空，台軍亦有戰機掛彈升空，至於美國方面，除了派偵測機遙遠監視外，暫時未見其他軍事動作。

北京一方面採取經濟打擊措施，禁止多類台灣產品進口，以及叫停對台出口天然砂；另一方面，解放軍連日在台海周邊演習，昨天起一連3日的實彈包圍演練，形同演示如何封鎖台灣。綜合兩岸媒體說法，首日圍島演習，解放軍東部戰區出動了過百戰機，逾10艘大型軍艦參與了聯合封控行動，火箭軍部隊則對台灣東部外海預定海域，發射多枚東風系列導彈，精準命中目標，展示「區域拒止能力」，外間相信有彈道導彈飛越台灣上空，是歷來首次。另外，解放軍無人機在金門上空掠過，也是前所未聞。

與1990年代中的台海危機相比，這次解放軍的行動，論規模、形式和震懾力，均不可同日而語。當年解放軍劃定6個海域試射導彈，但主要區塊都在大陸沿海，兩個臨近台灣的區域，則在距基隆港及高雄港30公里的外海；這次解放軍所劃定的6個演習區，以高雄、基隆、台東、花蓮等各大港口作假想演練目標，儼然將台灣重重包圍，在基隆外海的軍演區域，距離陸地最近不足20公里。「台海中線」互不踰越是台方主張，北京從不承認，但以往解放軍也鮮有過界。根據台軍說法，單是本周三就有廿多架次解放軍戰機跨越「台海中線」。隨着鎖島演練展開，無論是台方的防空識別區，還是所謂「台海中線」，解放軍戰機皆視之如無物。

G7外長聯同歐盟代表發聲明，指控中方借佩洛西外訪在台海「軍事挑釁」，令「地區緊張局勢升級」。中國外交部反駁也不客氣，批評七國外長「還以為自己活在百多年前的八國聯軍時代」，帝國主義「列強夢應該醒醒」。日本政府昨天表示，中方有5枚彈道導彈，落在所謂「日本專屬經濟區」。當然，現階段這些都不過是外交口舌之爭，但如果有國家進一步操作，甚至假借「航行自由」或「捍衛權益」之名，作出煽風點火行為，就有可能令台海形勢變得更複雜更危險。

■Glossary

生字

scramble : to order that planes, etc. should take off immediately in an emergency; to take off immediately in an emergency

periphery : the outer edge of a particular area

disregard : the act of treating sb/sth as unimportant and not caring about them/it