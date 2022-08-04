Editorial : Changes to the Taiwan Strait order

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, emphasising that the US is committed to standing with Taiwan. Tsai Ing-wen described Pelosi as "Taiwan's most devoted friend". In Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sternly criticised Pelosi for her ''self-interested grandstanding which harmed Sino-US relations and regional peace and stability''. China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US should not imagine that it could stand in the way of China's great cause of reunification, threatening that ''those who play with fire will not end well, and those who offend China will be punished''.

In defiance of China's warnings and paying no regard to those who were against the visit in the US and the earnest advice of some US-friendly countries, Pelosi remained resolute in visiting Taiwan. At one point, observers were worried that Pelosi's forceful visit would trigger military conflicts between China and the US. Some netizens and commentators in mainland China, meanwhile, argued that fighter planes from the People's Liberation Army should intercept Pelosi's plane if necessary. In the end, Pelosi's special plane landed in Taipei successfully the night before last (2 August). According to the US, the People's Liberation Army did not send fighter planes to try to approach the special plane, and the US military was only on standby nearby and did not send fighter planes to escort Pelosi's plane.

Beijing's diplomatic manoeuvre has failed to prevent Pelosi's visit. Some mainland netizens think the authorities have not been tough enough. However, when great powers do big things, a cool head is needed. Populism should not be the guiding principle with no consideration for the consequences. After all, Pelosi is the third most important political figure in the US. If a military interception goes wrong and casualties are caused, a war can ensue. After taking off from Malaysia, Pelosi's special plane deliberately took a detour to avoid the South China Sea. It flew to Taiwan by crossing into the airspace of Indonesia and the Philippines. During the flight, both the China and US military kept a low profile and exercised prudence, showing that neither country wanted to risk war. From this point of view, the two armies are actually wary of each other, and it is impossible to say who is afraid of who.

In the new Cold War between China and the US, Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is the first major crisis. The two countries avoided the first "impact point" that could have triggered a military conflict, but it does not mean that the crisis is over. ''One stone can cause a thousand waves,'' as the saying goes. It is still possible for the shock waves caused by Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to trigger a dangerous chain effect.

On the eve of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that ''China appeared to be positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days and perhaps over longer time horizons." An opinion piece in the Washington Post reveals that some US officials are concerned that Beijing may take this opportunity to "change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait". Such comments have all been made from the US's perspective, and what has been said is that China will take countermeasures to "reshape the order" in the Taiwan Strait. The PLA's first encirclement of Taiwan in a military exercise seems to be the first step in China's actions aimed at not only deterring Taiwan independence but also bringing about qualitative changes in the order of the Taiwan Strait.

明報社評2022.08.4：解放軍演練鎖島 台海格局起變化

佩洛西訪台不足24小時，由此引發的衝擊波，卻對台海局勢以至中美關係帶來重大影響。

美國眾議院議長佩洛西與台灣領導人蔡英文會晤，強調美國承諾跟台灣站在一起，蔡英文則形容佩洛西是「台灣最堅定的友人」。在北京，外交部嚴辭抨擊佩洛西嘩眾取寵為個人，遭殃受害的卻是中美關係，以及地區和平穩定。國務委員兼外長王毅則稱，美國不要幻想阻撓中國統一大業，「玩火者絕對沒有好下場，犯我中華者必將受到懲處」。

佩洛西無視中方警告，不理美國國內反對意見和友好國家忠告，執意訪台，外界一度擔心佩洛西強行闖關，觸發中美軍事衝突；一些內地網民和輿論則主張，如有必要，解放軍戰機應予攔阻。最終佩洛西專機前晚順利降落台北，根據美方說法，解放軍沒有派戰機企圖逼近專機，美軍也只是在附近戒備，沒有派戰機護航。

北京外交手段阻不了佩洛西，有內地網民嫌當局不夠強硬，然而大國做大事，頭腦要冷靜，不應該民粹先行，不顧後果。說到底，佩洛西是美國第三號政治人物，軍事攔截一旦出了差錯，搞出人命，真的可以引發戰爭。佩洛西專機由大馬起機，刻意繞道避開南海，飛經印尼和菲律賓上空赴台，其間中美軍方都保持低調審慎，反映兩國不想冒上開戰風險。從這一角度看，兩軍其實互有忌憚，談不上誰怕了誰。

中美新冷戰，佩洛西訪台是首場重大危機，兩國避開了第一個有可能觸發軍事衝突的「撞擊點」，不代表危機已過。一石激起千重浪，佩洛西訪台所挑起的衝擊波，仍有可能引發危險連鎖效應。

佩洛西訪台前夕，美國國家安全委員會發言人柯比表示，中方似乎準備調整定位，在未來數天以至更長時間，在台海採取進一步行動；《華盛頓郵報》一篇評論文章則透露，美國一些官員關注北京可能趁今次機會，採取行動「改變台海現狀」。有關說法，不過是從美方視角，說出中方將在台海採取的「重塑格局」反制部署。解放軍首次對台灣包圍式軍演，看來正是中方行動的第一步，它的作用不止是震懾台獨，還有可能對台海格局帶來質變。

■ Glossary 生字 /

order : the way that a society, the world, etc. is arranged, with its system of rules and customs

defiance : behaviour that shows you refuse to do what someone tells you to do, especially because you do not respect them

ensue : to happen after or as a result of another event