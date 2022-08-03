Editorial : Pelosi in Taiwan: biggest crisis since Korean War

Well known for her anti-China stance, Pelosi wanted to become the first Democratic House Speaker in US history to set foot in Taiwan. By playing the "anti-China card", she also wanted to help boost the momentum of the Democratic Party's campaign for the midterm elections in November. If she had chickened out at the eleventh hour, not only would that have been a blow to her personal fame, but it would also have been a setback for the US's reputation in the region. According to the Taiwanese media, PLA warplanes appeared in the airspace over the south-western periphery of Taiwan at one point. Later, reports from the mainland even reported that PLA warplanes had flown across the Taiwan Strait. China did not take the military risk to intercept Pelosi, but that does not mean that it is unable to. It is believed that that was also the message that the PLA wanted to send to the US.

The fierce rivalry between China and the US affects the security of the Asia-Pacific region. The first stop of Pelosi's trip to Asia was Singapore. According to foreign news reports, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke to Pelosi personally about the importance of stable Sino-US relations to regional peace and security and urged her to build a "stable relationship" with China. However, Pelosi turned a deaf ear to the advice from the leader of a friendly state. She also ignored similar advice from the Washington Post, leading US expert on Chinese issues Bonnie Glaser and others, insisting on visiting Taiwan to create a crisis. Yesterday (2 August), the Chinese foreign ministry condemned Pelosi's sneaky visit to Taipei. But lodging "solemn representations and strong protests" was only the first step. Last night might have been a world-changing night. China and the US now face the risk of a rupture in relations. The situation over the Taiwan Strait in the coming period of time is likely to be a stormy one.

Sino-US relations have deteriorated sharply over the past few years. In a bid to secure its leading position in the world, Washington has tried to inhibit China's rise by all means, leading to the start of a New Cold War in the 21st century. The current crisis provoked by Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is exactly the first major crisis between China and the US in the New Cold War era. If one examines its historical meaning and danger, to a certain extent it is comparable to the Cuban Missile Crisis during the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union. Both are "chicken games" to test who chickens out first. The developments will be hardly predictable.

明報社評2022.08.03：佩洛西不理警告訪台 韓戰後中美最大危機

台海局勢風起雲湧，美國政府第三號人物、眾議院議長佩洛西乘坐專機訪問台北，同時亦將中美關係推向韓戰結束以來最大危機，外長王毅批抨美方在台灣問題上背信棄義。中美近日在區內的軍事調動或演練頻頻，氣氛雖然緊張，但兩國似乎都不想為佩洛西一場政治騷而開戰，可是佩洛西訪台，明顯是一次挑戰中方領土主權核心利益的舉措，中方遏抑台獨氣焰，不會就此罷休。今次是中美在新冷戰時代首場重大危機，佩洛西訪台，只是這場危機的序幕，解放軍宣布將一連四天圍繞台灣6個區域軍演，形同封鎖台灣，美方有何反應難料，倘若事態惡化，有可能演變為21世紀版的「古巴導彈危機」。

佩洛西以反華見稱，她要成為美國歷史上首名踏足台灣的民主黨眾議院議長，也想以「反華牌」幫民主黨在11月中期選舉振聲勢，臨時「縮沙」不去，不僅打擊個人聲望，更將重挫美國在區內威信。根據台媒報道，解放軍戰機曾一度現身台灣西南周邊空域，其後內地更有報道稱解放軍戰機穿越台灣海峽。中方不作軍事冒險舉措攔阻佩洛西，不代表沒有能力這樣做，相信這亦是解放軍所要傳達給美方的信息。

中美鬥爭激烈，影響亞太區安全。佩洛西這次出訪亞洲，首站是新加坡，根據外電報道，新加坡總理李顯龍親自向她表明，中美關係穩定對地區和平及安全很重要，敦促她要與中國建立「穩定的關係」，然而佩洛西卻不理友好國家領導人的忠告，也無視《華盛頓郵報》以及美國權威中國問題專家葛來儀（Bonnie Glaser）等勸喻，執意訪台挑起危機。外交部昨天譴責佩洛西竄訪台北，「嚴正交涉強烈抗議」僅是第一步。昨晚有可能是改變世界的一夜，中美關係有破裂危機，台海局勢未來一段時間，有可能波濤洶湧。

過去數年，中美關係急轉直下，美國為保世界一哥地位，千方百計遏制中國崛起，揭開21世紀新冷戰序幕。佩洛西訪台危機，正是新冷戰時代中美首場重大危機，論歷史意義和危險性，某程度可與舊冷戰時代美蘇古巴導彈危機相提並論，同樣是「鬥大膽博弈」，看看誰膽小退讓。往後發展難以預料。

■ Glossary 生字 /

chicken out : to decide not to do sth because you are afraid

condemn : to say very strongly that you think sth is bad, usually for moral reasons

deteriorate : to become worse