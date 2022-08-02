Editorial : Prepare for external economic headwinds

Amid the pandemic, Hong Kong's economy has been a rollercoaster ride. Last summer, Hong Kong lifted itself from the plight of the fourth wave of the pandemic. Social distancing measures were relaxed, and electronic consumption vouchers were given out. As a result, the economy rebounded significantly, and all parties were expecting the reopening of the borders with the mainland. What came unexpected was the outbreak of the fifth wave at the beginning of the year, which not only ruined the plan of the reopening of the borders with the mainland but also shrank the economy again. In the first quarter, the GDP fell by 3.9% year-on-year, another negative growth figure recorded since the fourth quarter of 2020, when the fourth wave broke out. Worse still, the contraction was greater than expected. In the Budget released earlier this year, the Financial Secretary predicted that in the second half of the year, Hong Kong's economy would have a satisfactory rebound just as it did last year, and it was estimated that the GDP would grow by 2% to 3.5% annually. However, things have not developed in a way that was expected. Now the economy could move in a completely different trajectory from that of last year.

Immediately after the release of Hong Kong's GDP figures for the first quarter in early May, the government lowered its GDP growth forecast for the entire year to 1% to 2%. In terms of percentage points, the original forecast was slashed almost by half, and the main reason was the deterioration of the export outlook. GDP data for the second quarter released by the government yesterday (1 August) confirmed its worries back then. Generally speaking, if the GDP falls for two consecutive quarters, there is technically a recession. The public had expected that in the second quarter positive GDP growth might be recorded year-on-year. Even if the GDP shrank, the expectation was that it would not exceed 0.2 percentage points. However, the actual figure was a 1.4% drop year-on-year. Furthermore, the quarter-on-quarter growth was only 0.9%, lower than the expected 3%. This means that the rebound was limited.

The rivalry between great powers, geopolitical conflicts, and the deterioration of the economic outlook in Europe and the US will affect the economic performance of Hong Kong in the second half of the year. Of course, the mainland economy also has its own problems and will also be dragged down by external circumstances. However, compared with other major economies, the mainland's economic recovery is still relatively promising. Even if this might not help Hong Kong completely offset the negative impact brought by the deterioration of developed economies, it will at least mitigate the impact. The issue of a new batch of consumption vouchers is, to a certain extent, the most important means of stimulating the economy in Hong Kong in the second half of the year. In view of the rising risk of a global recession, it is necessary for the government to consider countercyclical measures for the next stage of the economy as soon as possible. It is better to leave those measures unused than to have absolutely no preparations.

明報社評2022.08.02：外圍逆風挫香港經濟 全年保增長未許樂觀

本港經濟連續兩季萎縮，政府公布第二季GDP按年下跌1.4%，雖較首季跌幅收窄，卻明顯比市場預期差，外貿出口表現尤其失色，一方面跟內地封控抗疫妨礙物流供應有關，同時亦受歐美通脹惡化經濟下滑所影響。新一期消費券即將發放，對短期刺激本地消費應有一定作用，然而面對歐美經濟不景、西方央行進一步收緊貨幣政策，外圍逆風增強，下半年本港經濟未許樂觀，當局除了需要推進通關、理順妨礙物流轉口的技術因素，同時亦要及早考慮下階段的逆周期措施，做好應付歐美衰退的準備。

疫下本港經濟大起大落。去年夏天，香港走出第四波疫情陰霾，社交距離措施放寬，加上電子消費券派發，經濟顯著反彈，各方憧憬與內地通關，未料今年初第五波疫情大爆發，不僅通關大計泡湯，經濟亦再陷萎縮，首季GDP按年下跌3.9%，不僅是2020年第四季（即第四波疫情爆發）以來再度錄得負增長，萎縮幅度更比預期大。今年初財政預算案出爐，財政司長曾預測，下半年本港經濟將一如去年般有理想反彈，估計全年GDP增長2%至3.5%，然而現實發展卻不似預期，種種迹象顯示，今年經濟走勢，有可能跟去年判若雲泥。

5月初本港首季GDP數據公布後，政府隨即將全年GDP增長預測下調到1%至2%，百分比削幅接近一半，主因是出口前景惡化。昨天政府公布的次季GDP數據，印證了當日的擔心。一般而言，GDP連續兩季下跌，技術上已屬衰退。外界原先預期次季GDP按年有機會錄得正增長，即使萎縮大約也不會多於0.2個百分點，可是實際出來的數字卻是按年下跌1.4%，按季增長亦低過預期的3%，僅得0.9%，意味反彈力度有限。

大國博弈、地緣政治衝突，以及歐美經濟前景惡化，影響本港下半年經濟表現。當然，內地經濟也有自身的問題，亦會受外圍拖累，惟比起其他主要經濟體，內地經濟復蘇，仍可相對看好，縱然未必可以幫香港完全抵消發達經濟體轉差所帶來的消極影響，至少可以減輕衝擊。新一期消費券，某程度已是本港下半年最主要的刺激經濟手段，鑑於環球衰退風險持續上升，政府有必要及早考慮下階段的經濟逆周期措施，寧可備而不用，好過缺乏準備。

■ Glossary 生字 /

lacklustre /ˈlæklʌstə(r)/ : not exciting, impressive etc

sluggishness /ˈslʌɡɪʃnəs/ : the quality of moving, reacting or working more slowly than normal

mitigate /ˈmɪtɪɡeɪt/ : to make sth less harmful, serious, etc.