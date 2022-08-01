Editorial : Tablets commemorating war criminals

At Xuanzang Temple in Nanjing, it was found that tablets, funded by someone, had been erected enshrining five Japanese soldiers, all of whom participated in the Nanjing Massacre. They included commanders, the main culprits and soldiers who took part in the "killing competition". Wu Ahping, a Nanjing citizen and self-professed Buddhist, said she had donated money for the act because she thought that these Japanese war criminals, who had Chinese blood on their hands, had some "wronged souls", which haunted her and caused her to have nightmares for a long time. She thought that the Buddhist teaching of "rehabilitating a soul and releasing its pent-up grudge" could also "free her from suffering". Even if we put aside the question of whether Wu Ahping's practice is in line with Buddhist teachings, Xuanzang Temple's action was itself problematic, as it cared only about money it could receive for erecting tablets and ignored the fundamental issue of national justice. After learning of the incident, the abbot of the temple chose to cover things up. At last, the incident was exposed and provoked a national discussion.

Not only has Japan failed to reflect on its war crimes, but it also regards visits to the Yasukuni Shrine as a matter of course. It has also, assertively, claimed its sovereignty over the Diaoyu Islands, vowed to help "defend Taiwan against China's aggression" and joined the US-led Indo-Pacific alliance against China. It has employed all sorts of economic means to block the progress of China's Belt and Road Initiative. While these efforts will no doubt be defeated in the end, they will cause substantial damage to China, and the Chinese people must be vigilant about this. For some time in the past, the love and worship of Japanese culture was trendy on the mainland. In recent years, such trends have gradually been broken thanks to the vigorous promotion of national confidence. National self-confidence must not be slogans merely. It must be underpinned by solid national power.

In 2010, China's GDP surpassed Japan's and became the world's second largest economy. In recent years, the gap with the US has gradually narrowed, greatly boosting the national confidence. China's outstanding achievements in scientific and technological fields in recent years have been impressive. But in some key technologies, such as computer chips, optical instruments and precision instruments, China still lags behind Japan. China's technology must not only surpass Japan but also catch up with the US and Europe before it can become powerful after becoming rich.

In recent years, Chinese people have generally thought that enhancing national strength is a matter for the country only, and ordinary people have only cared about enjoying the benefits of national progress. How to make each citizen unleash their potential and contribute to national progress is something that requires institutional mechanisms and inspiring mobilisations. At the same time, the mentality that "nothing concerns me" should also be changed. The absurdity of the tablets commemorating the perpetrators of the Nanjing massacre being enshrined in a Nanjing temple will be sneered at by the Japanese people, who will agitate to act even more recklessly.

明報社評2022.08.01：南京寺廟供奉戰犯 忘記歷史不利自強

在侵華日軍屠殺30萬同胞的南京市，竟然有寺廟供奉5個大屠殺元兇戰犯的牌位，實在是匪夷所思，雖然說事情的發生有一定的偶然性，畢竟反映有機構忘記歷史。

南京玄奘寺被發現有人出資供奉5個日軍的牌位，這5個日軍均曾參與南京大屠殺，當中有負責指揮的大將、主犯以及參與殺人比賽的軍人。南京市民吳啊萍聲稱是佛教徒，出資供奉的原因，是這些手上沾滿中國人鮮血的日本戰犯「冤魂」，對她有所纏繞，以致長期做噩夢，以為佛教教義的「解冤釋結」，可以令她「脫離苦難」。姑且不說吳啊萍的做法是否符合佛教教義，接受供奉的玄奘寺也大有問題，只顧收取牌位費用而罔顧民族大義，寺廟住持在得悉事情發生後，選擇隱瞞事實。最後東窗事發而引起全國討論。

日本不但沒有反省戰爭罪行，而且還將參拜靖國神社視為天經地義，並振振有詞聲索釣魚島主權，聲稱要協助「保衛台灣免受中國的侵略」，還要參加美國主導的印太聯盟對付中國，以各種經濟手段堵截中國「一帶一路」的進程。這些圖謀當然不會得逞，但對中國會造成實質損害，國人對此不能不加以警惕，內地在過去一段時間還出現過哈日、媚日的風氣，最近幾年在民族自信的大旗揮舞中才逐漸煙消雲散，民族自信不能只流於口號，而是要以堅強的實力作為支撐。

2010年中國GDP超越日本，成為世界第二大經濟體，近年跟美國的差距逐步收窄，民族自信底氣大增。中國近年科技進步的驕人成就，令人刮目相看，然而，目前在一些關鍵技術，諸如晶片、光學儀器、精密儀器等等領域，中國仍然落後於日本，中國的科技，不但要超越日本，還要趕上美國和歐洲，才能真正做到富起來之後能夠強起來。

近年國人有一種普遍想法，增強國力是國家的事情，老百姓只顧享受國家進步帶來的紅利就好。如何令每一個國人發揮所長，共同為民族進步添磚加瓦，需要有制度上的機制以及鼓舞人心的動員，同時需要改變一種什麼事情都事不關己的心態。鬧出南京市內寺廟供奉大屠殺戰犯牌位的荒謬，日本人不但會暗笑，還會將蠢蠢欲動升級到肆無忌憚。

■Glossary

生字

pent-up : (of feelings, energy, etc.) that cannot be expressed or released

reflect on : to think carefully and deeply about sth

a matter of course : the usual and correct thing to do