Editorial : A Balance Between Development and Conservation

In Chief Executive John Lee's policy platform, it is stressed that the increase of land and housing supply must be pursued with heightened speed, volume and efficiency. The land and housing issue has been left undealt with for many years, with lots of talk but little action. The new administration has brought about a new stance. What the officials of the new administration can offer on the issue of land development and housing construction has naturally become the focus of all parties.

Land resources in Hong Kong are tight. Over the years, there has been a constant struggle between development and conservation. The Northern Metropolis and the Lantau Tomorrow Vision schemes will be Hong Kong's two major sources of land supply in the future. Some conservationists have expressed concern about the abundance of wetlands and fishponds in the Northern Metropolis development site, worrying that the environment and ecology will be damaged. As for Lantau Tomorrow Vision, the controversy is even greater, as land reclamation from the sea is involved. Financial Secretary Paul Chan has recently stated that the government is committed to increasing land supply and speeding up the expansion of housing supply, and that the development of the peripheral areas of country parks for building housing cannot be ruled out. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan has mentioned that the boundaries between wetland conservation areas and wetland buffer zones in the Northern Metropolis development site might be redrawn in the future so that some land will be removed from or included into the conservation area. For some members of the public, these propositions have inevitably struck a raw nerve.

The "big debate" on land supply a few years ago has induced people from different social strata to think about the issue of finding land and putting up housing. However, in the face of an ever-increasing waiting time for public housing and a lack of land for building nursing homes for the elderly, it is not feasible for people from various parties to keep talking loftily about principles and delaying action. The existence of convention and institutions is to promote, rather than hinder, problem solving in society. With the change of times comes the need to make amendments in accordance with the actual situation. Everyone loves a green environment, but land resources are, lamentably, not unlimited. A balance must be struck between conservation and development. Slanting excessively in favour of either side is not a good thing.

For a long time in the past, social discussions on the land and housing issue have often revolved around repeated debates on concepts and principles such as "brownfield sites before land reclamation or greenfield sites", with the development of brownfield sites being regarded as the antithesis of initiatives such as land creation via land reclamation from the sea and green belt development. Despite that, these options are not necessarily mutually exclusive themselves. The land and housing problem in Hong Kong is dire, and a multi-pronged approach to finding land and putting up housing must be taken. While an ambitious long-term plan is necessary, there must also be ways to increase the supply in the short- and medium- term as soon as possible. Rather than continuing to quibble about concepts and principles, what Hong Kong needs now is practical execution and a detailed review of a range of potentially available lands — regardless of whether they are brownfield sites, ancestral lands, private farmlands that stand idle, green belts on the periphery of urban areas or other sites. If any one of these lands is suitable for housing construction, it should be developed with all haste. If the ecological value is high, it should be carefully conserved. This is what's really the best way to make good use of precious land resources.

明報社評 2022.7.28：平衡發展與保育覓地建屋求實際

土地房屋問題困擾香港，新政府有何對策，備受關注。財政司長陳茂波強調，當局會不遺餘力增加土地房屋供應，並重提郊野公園邊陲建屋的可能，環境生態局長謝展寰則表示，生態保育與城市發展毋須對立，可求平衡。

行政長官李家超政綱，強調增加土地房屋供應須提速、提量、提效。土地房屋問題蹉跎多年，講多做少，新政府新取態，新班子官員在土地開發、房屋興建方面有何主張，自然成為各方焦點。

本港土地資源緊張，多年來發展與保育之間不斷角力。北部都會區與明日大嶼計劃，是本港未來兩大土地供應來源，有保育人士關注，北部都會區內有不少濕地魚塘，擔心環境生態受破壞，至於明日大嶼則涉及填海，爭議更大。財政司長陳茂波近日表示，政府致力增加土地供應、加快房屋供應，不排除發展郊野公園邊陲地帶興建房屋；環境生態局長謝展寰則提到，北部都會區的濕地保育區和濕地緩衝區界線，將來有可能重劃，部分土地會剔出或納入保育。這些主張，無可避免觸動部分社會人士的神經。

數年前的土地大辯論，有助社會上下思考覓地建屋問題，然而面對公屋輪候時間愈來愈長、缺地興建安老院舍，各界總不能一直高談原則，遲遲不付諸行動。典章制度的存在，是要幫助而非妨礙社會解決問題，時移世易，有需要就應該根據現實情形而修改。綠色環境人見人愛，可惜土地資源並非無限，保育與發展，必須求取平衡，過度傾斜任何一邊，皆非好事。

以往一段長時間，社會有關土地房屋問題的討論，經常都是圍繞「先棕後藍綠」一類理念原則反覆爭拗，將發展棕地跟填海造地、開發綠化帶等倡議對立起來，然而這些選項，本身並非必然互相排斥。香港土地房屋問題水深火熱，覓地建屋必須多管齊下，既要有長遠大計，亦須設法盡快增加短中期供應。比起繼續爭拗理念原則，現在香港更需要的是實踐執行，具體審視一系列潛在可用土地，不管那是棕地、祖堂地、閒置私人農地、市區外圍綠化帶，還是其他選址，倘若適合用來建屋，就快馬加鞭發展，倘若生態價值高，就認真做好保育，這樣才是善用珍貴土地資源。

■Glossary 生字 /

institution : a custom or system that has existed for a long time among a particular group of people

antithesis : the opposite of sth

quibble : to argue or complain about a small matter or an unimportant detail