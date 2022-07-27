Editorial：Dual Primary Listing Can Add Vibrancy to HK Market

Market sentiment has been under the influence of factors like the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic. Hong Kong stocks have been rather weak over the past six months. In addition to being eager to see the return of more China Concept Stocks, the market is also hoping that China Concept Stocks already secondary listed in Hong Kong can be included in the Stock Connect programme in the future so as to attract more mainland investors and boost the performance of Hong Kong stocks. According to existing regulations, if China Concept Stocks opt for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, they can be exempted from some listing rules. However, because they are ineligible for access to Hong Kong's Stock Connect, capital from the mainland cannot be invested directly in these stocks. Alibaba announced yesterday (26 July) that it is preparing for a switch to a primary listing in Hong Kong at year end. It will be able to capture capital from the mainland once the plan is put into effect.

Alibaba went public in the US in 2014, raising more than $150 billion in capital. Shortly afterwards in 2019, it launched a secondary listing in Hong Kong. In the first half of this year, its average daily trading volume in Hong Kong was over $5 billion. But the fierce Sino-US rivalry raised the storm of a financial war. The US threatened to delist China Concept Stocks listed in the US in the name of auditing regulations. One of the intentions of Alibaba's switch from a secondary listing to a primary listing in Hong Kong is of course to take political precautionary measures before it is too late to diversify risks. At the same time, Alibaba also wants to capitalise on the status of a dual primary listing in Hong Kong and the US to attract more investors from the mainland or even the Asian region.

Alibaba's decision of seeking a dual primary listing is a shot in the arm for both its stock price and Hong Kong's financial market. It also has a showcasing effect on other China Concept Stocks that are secondary listed in Hong Kong or are considering a return to the Hong Kong market. Giant China Concept Stocks secondary listed in Hong Kong now include JD, Baidu, NetEase and others. If Alibaba's plan to secure a dual primary listing goes ahead smoothly with desirable results, it is likely that many giant China Concept Stocks will follow suit. Not only will this trend attract more capital inflows into the Hong Kong financial market, but it will also help to consolidate Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre.

明報社評 2022.7.27：中概股「雙重主要上市」 港金融中心增添動力

在港第二上市的阿里巴巴，尋求於香港聯交所主板改為「主要上市」，預料年底前生效。白宮對華發動金融戰，在美上市的中國概念股，2024年可能被迫除牌，來港第二上市，規定雖然寬鬆一些，惟不符合「港股通」資格，無法吸納「北水」；反觀同時在港美「雙重主要上市」，既可為一旦美國除牌「買保險」，亦可納入香港內地互聯互通機制，擴大投資者基礎，預料稍後將有更多中概股仿效阿里「雙重主要上市」，這對於鞏固香港國際金融中心地位，當然是好事。開放市場、健全法制及監管制度，是爭取國際投資者信心之本，中央強調保持香港獨特地位及優勢，特區政府應把握機遇，提升香港金融競爭力。

俄烏戰爭與疫情等因素，影響市場氣氛。過去半年港股低沉，市場除了寄望更多中概股回流，亦期待現已在港第二上市的中概股，未來能夠納入互聯互通機制，藉此引入更多內地投資者，提振港股表現。根據現行規定，中概股若選擇在港第二上市，雖可獲豁免部分上市規則，但因為不符合港股通納入要求，「北水」無法直接投資。昨天阿里宣布準備年底在港轉為「主要上市」（即第一上市），一經落實，已可引入「北水」。

阿里2014年在美國上市，集資超過1500億元，其後再於2019年在港第二上市，今年上半年日均交投超過50億元。中美對抗激烈，金融戰風起雲湧。美國以審計監管為名，威脅要將在美上市的中概股除牌。阿里將在港第二上市改為主要上市，用意之一當然是及早做好政治防風措施，分散風險；與此同時，阿里亦希望以港美「雙重主要上市」的身分，吸引更多內地以至亞洲地區投資者。

阿里「雙重主要上市」決定，無論對公司股價還是本港金融市場，都是一支強心針，對於其他在港第二上市又或有意回流的中概股，更有示範作用。目前在港第二上市的重磅中概股，包括京東、百度、網易等，倘若阿里「雙重主要上市」推進順利，效果理想，預料不少重磅中概股都會仿效。這一趨勢，除了吸引更多資金流入本港金融市場，亦有助鞏固香港國際金融中心地位。

/ Glossary生字 /

diversify：(especially of a business or company) to develop a wider range of products, interests, skills, etc. in order to be more successful or reduce risk

a shot in the arm：sth that encourages sb/sth or gives them the help they need

follow suit：to act or behave in the way that sb else has just done