Editorial : Legal Protection for Those Working in Unbearable Heat

Climate change affects all human beings, but often it has a disproportionate effect on the disadvantaged, who are the most vulnerable. As Hong Kong is enveloped by scorching heat, it is the grassroots residents of subdivided flats and rooftop slums who bear the brunt. Without air conditioning, the temperature indoors can be several degrees higher than the temperature outdoors. However, to use air conditioning for cooling off is to pay extra electricity fees. Although it has been half a year since the subdivided flat rent control regulations came into effect, there are still some cases of landlords overcharging tenants for water and electricity fees. Some residents of subdivided flats have said frankly that even though the heat was unbearable, they did not dare to turn on the air conditioner even if they wanted to. At noon, with the baking sun overhead, citizens walking on the streets for just a few minutes are already sweating profusely, an experience that is difficult to bear. Some grassroots citizens work outdoors, engaging in prolonged hours of physical labour under the burning sun without any shelter. Certainly their plight is easily imaginable.

The existing Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance requires employers to provide employees with a "safe and reasonable working environment", but the provisions are vague and do not specify working arrangements in extremely hot weather. In contrast, the Labour Department's Heatstroke Prevention Guidelines provide more specific recommendations in terms of the assessment of heatstroke risks and outdoor working arrangements. The guidelines, for example, mention that in extremely hot weather, outdoor work should be arranged so that it takes place before 10 am or after 4 pm. A short break should be arranged every 20 to 40 minutes. Yet, such guidelines are purely suggestions and are not legally binding, and employees often do not know that there are such guidelines. Some labour organisations have pointed out that currently in many types of outdoor work, such as outdoor cleaning, tree maintenance and gardening and pest control, it is, to a certain extent, a matter of luck whether the employees can meet conscientious employers who are willing to follow the guidelines. Some workers have said that they need to work continuously for two or three hours in extremely hot weather with no chances to rest in between.

It is true that the risk of getting a heatstroke depends on many factors. In addition to outdoor temperature, factors such as humidity, clothing, ventilation and labour intensity all play a role as well. The use of temperature alone as an indicator might not be comprehensive, but this is a technical problem, and there is always a way to tackle it. The Labour Department's existing Heatstroke Prevention Guidelines contain difficult and complicated text on the assessment of heatstroke risks. The new Secretary for Labour and Welfare has said that he is considering using the Observatory's "Hong Kong Heat Index" as an indicator. This will undoubtedly be an improvement. Despite that, the guidelines are still not a statutory requirement, meaning that even if employers do not strictly comply with them, it is highly questionable whether the authorities can effectively investigate the matter in reality using the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance. It is necessary for the law to keep up with the times. Amid global warming, the scope of occupational safety protection also needs to be adjusted. The authorities should consider replacing the guidelines with legislation to take care of workers who swelter in extreme heat.

明報社評2022.7.26：酷暑難耐弱勢最當災 保障戶外勞動打工仔

香港炎夏酷熱，一年甚於一年，最受罪的莫過於從事戶外體力勞動的基層打工仔，以及居住環境熱如蒸爐的劏房戶，政府除了致力減排、減輕熱島效應，亦有責任關顧弱勢，特別是保障戶外勞動打工仔的健康。

氣候變化影響全人類，最當災的往往是弱勢。酷熱天氣罩香江，居於劏房及天台屋的基層住戶首當其衝，若無冷氣空調，室內溫度可以比室外高出數度；若開冷氣消暑，又要應付額外電費。雖然劏房租管條例生效已有半年，但業主濫收水電費情况依然存在，有劏房戶坦言，縱然酷熱難耐，亦不敢隨便開冷氣。正午時分，烈日當空，市民走在街上，短短數分鐘，已是汗流浹背，感覺難受；部分基層市民從事戶外工作，烈日下長時間體力勞動，無遮無掩，苦况更是可想而知。

現行《職業安全及健康條例》，雖有要求僱主為員工提供「安全合理工作環境」，惟條文流於籠統，並無列明酷熱天氣下的工作安排。勞工處的「防中暑指引」，在中暑風險評估和戶外工作安排方面，建議較為具體，例如指引提到，酷熱天氣下，戶外工作應安排在早上10時前或下午4時後進行、每20至40分鐘安排小休等，然而有關指引純屬建議，沒有法律約束力，僱員也往往不知道原來有相關指引。有勞工團體指出，現時很多戶外工作，諸如戶外清潔、樹木園藝、滅蟲等，打工仔能否碰上願意跟隨指引辦事的良心僱主，某程度是運氣，有打工仔便表示，他們要在酷熱天氣下連續工作兩三小時，其間並無機會休息。

誠然，中暑風險高低，取決於多項因素，除了室外氣溫，濕度、服裝、通風、工作強度等，皆有影響，單以溫度作為指標，未必全面，但這是技術問題，總有方法完善。現時勞工處的「防中暑指引」，有關中暑風險評估的內容艱澀複雜，新任勞福局長表示，正考慮將天文台的「暑熱指數」作為指標，無疑是一項改進，但這始終不是法定要求，僱主若無嚴格遵從，當局是否真的可以根據職安條例有效追究，乃是一大疑問。法律需要追上時代，全球暖化下，職安保障範圍亦需調整，當局應考慮以立法代替指引，照顧酷暑下辛苦工作的打工仔。

■Glossary 生字 /

manual : (of work, etc.) involving using the hands or physical strength

disproportionate : too large or too small when compared with sth else

swelter : to be very hot in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable