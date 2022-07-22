Editorial : Flexibility and Clarity in Anti-epidemic Road Map

Hong Kong's anti-epidemic fight has entered a new stage. On the one hand, local cases have rebounded, with 4,375 new confirmed cases yesterday, including 4,076 local confirmed cases and 299 imported cases. The number of cases has exceeded 4,000 once again after three months, but it is not expected that the number has topped out. On the other hand, citizens have gradually become accustomed to the new normal amid the pandemic and are now going about their lives normally for the most part. Even if the government announces that it will increase the amount of testing notices and the frequency of testing for nursing home staff, it will not affect the lives of most people significantly. In contrast, a more urgent task for the business community and citizens is the resumption of normal cross-border travel as soon as possible.

Both the reopening of borders with mainland China and that with foreign countries have to do with Hong Kong's economic development and citizens' well-being. The fact that Hong Kong is located at the junction of mainland China and the world and that the anti-epidemic policies of China and that of foreign countries are worlds apart makes it inevitable that Hong Kong cannot have a facsimile of any stock model, be that of Shanghai, Macao or Singapore, as its anti-epidemic policy. We must try to blaze our own path.

Hong Kong being an open economy, it is very important for the economy and people's livelihood to facilitate the inbound and outbound movement of people. This is especially the case for the aviation industry, tourism industry and their ancillary industries — once the pride of the city — which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in urgent need of recovery. The reopening of borders with mainland China and the outside world is the common aspiration of society. The way things stand, however, means that the conditions are not ripe for the resumption of quarantine-free cross-border travel between Hong Kong and the mainland, while the full reopening of Hong Kong's borders with foreign countries will add to pandemic risks. As it is impossible for Hong Kong to resume quarantine-free movement of people between its borders with the mainland and those with overseas countries at the same time, there is no need to make a painful choice. It should instead take a flexible approach and opt for whatever path that is not closed off with the spirit of courageous exploration and cautious execution. While all-out efforts are being made to drive down the number of local cases, quarantine rules for visitors from overseas should be gradually relaxed and the increase in quotas for cross-border travel to and from mainland China should be vigorously striven for at the same time. The goal is to minimise the inconvenience of travelling northward to the mainland or to overseas countries and to minimise the impact on the economy. More importantly, the government should strengthen communication and coordination with experts, issue unified and clear policy explanations to the public and ensure the transparency of policy information so that the public can have a clear understanding of the direction and road map for the anti-epidemic fight and know what to follow — rather than being left at a loss for what to do by all the inconsistencies.

明報社評2022.7.22：通關路線應靈活 防疫政策忌紛亂

上周五，包括政府專家顧問袁國勇、孔繁毅在內的4名港大學者撰文，建議放寬社交距離措施，以達至「混合免疫」，又提出在內地維持動態清零政策下，本港應優先與海外通關，對抵港旅客逐步轉為家居檢疫。對此，醫務衛生局長盧寵茂昨日表示，港府政策不能單純考慮外國的理論和做法，同時要考慮本港狀况、人口、疫苗接種率以及醫療體系承受能力。

香港防疫進入新的階段，一方面本地疫情反彈，昨日新增4375宗確診個案，包括4076宗本地確診及299宗輸入個案，是相隔3個月後個案再度升破4000宗，但預料仍未見頂；另一方面，市民已經逐漸習慣了疫情下的新常態，市面生活大部分復常，即使政府宣布將增加檢測通告、加密院舍職員的檢測頻率，對大多數人的生活，亦影響不大。相對而言，對商界和市民來說，盡快恢復正常通關反而是更緊迫之事。

對內地通關與對外國通關，兩者都關乎香港的經濟發展與市民的生活福祉。由於香港位處中國內地與世界的交匯點，而中外防疫政策又迥然不同，這就決定了香港的防疫政策，不可能完全照搬任何一種現成的樣板，無論是上海，還是澳門、新加坡，都不是香港的榜樣，我們必須嘗試走出一條自己的路。

香港作為一個開放經濟體，便利人員往來對經濟民生都十分重要，尤其是曾經引以為傲的航空業、旅遊業及其周邊行業，在新冠疫情下備受打擊，更是急待復蘇。恢復對內對外通關是眾所期盼，惟在現時條件下，對內免檢疫通關，暫不具備條件，對外通關全面放開，又會給疫情增加風險。香港既然不可能同時與內地和海外免檢疫通關，不必作痛苦的抉擇，而應走靈活的路線，哪條路通走哪條路，大膽探索，謹慎操作，在全力壓低本地個案數的同時，逐步放寬海外旅客檢疫措施，積極爭取增加內地通關名額，目標是盡量減低北上或外遊的不便，最大限度減少對經濟的影響。而更重要的是，政府加強與專家溝通協調，對外發放統一明確的政策解說，保持政策資訊透明，讓市民對抗疫的方向路徑有清晰的認識，知所依循，而不會莫衷一是，無所適從。

■Glossary

生字

top out : if sth tops out at a particular price, speed, etc. it does not rise any higher

facsimile : an exact copy of sth

the pride of sth : a person or thing that makes people feel pleased or satisfied