Editorial : A Record Low Number of DSE Candidates Merits Concern

A total of 41,196 day school candidates sat the examinations for this year's DSE. There are over 17,000 candidates whose grades have reached the threshold for admission to a bachelor's degree programme. This number, if compared with the 13,000 Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) places offered by the eight subsidised universities (hereinafter referred to as the "eight universities"), means that an average of 1.3 candidates will be competing for one university place. At the beginning of this year, the fifth wave of the pandemic wrought havoc, which had a certain impact on the candidates' progress in revising and preparing for the "battle". There was a time when even whether the DSE could go ahead smoothly was in doubt. Fortunately, the pandemic began to ease gradually in April, and the authorities, candidates and parents were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Although the DSE is held once a year, this year's examinations are indeed quite special in many aspects. In addition to coinciding with the raging fifth wave of the pandemic, the three years of school that the candidates spent in senior forms also continued intermittently because of the anti-amendment storm and the following COVID-19 pandemic. On many days, classes had to be conducted online. The public was concerned about whether the obstacles to teaching would seriously affect the candidates' performance. However, according to information from the Examinations and Assessment Authority, the overall performance of the candidates is not bad. This year, there are eight "top scorers", one more than last year. Overall, although the results of this year's candidates have gone down slightly from last year, the difference is only about 1%. Considering that it is normal for candidates' performance to fluctuate year from year, there is no strong evidence that the standards of this year's candidates are well below par. In contrast, what is even more concerning is the general drop in the number of DSE candidates in recent years, which has even fallen to a historic low for this year's examinations.

Over the past 20 years, Hong Kong has striven to develop post-secondary education. The number of places in subsidised universities has continued to increase. Plus, there are many private higher education institutions and various self-financing degree programmes. Although each university allocates places to non-local students, the number is limited, as most places are reserved for local students. The decline in the number of DSE candidates means that colleges and universities are facing a shrinking source of local students. Of course, places in popular departments in some universities are still hotly contested, and admission to these departments is impossible without stellar results. Yet, for some less coveted departments and higher education institutions, the pressure of insufficient enrolment will inevitably keep increasing. At present, all of the higher education institutions in Hong Kong provide a total of nearly 23,000 undergraduate places, which is more than the number of candidates who have reached the entry threshold for this year's examinations. Some institutions might face threats to their survival in the future, while some people are also concerned about whether the "oversupply" of university places is making admission to universities easier and whether it will continue to drive down the standards of students getting into some institutions and departments.

The new SAR administration regards youth policy as the focus of its work. It must find ways to make young people see the future of staying in Hong Kong for development. This will require the authorities' multi-pronged efforts in different areas such as education, employment, industrial development and so on so as to open up more paths for young people and give them chances to gain upward mobility.

明報社評2022.7.21：DSE考生人數新低 開拓生源充實人才庫

中學文憑試（DSE）放榜，雖然今屆考生高中3年遇上特殊社會狀况，可幸整體成績未有因此明顯倒退。

今屆DSE合共有41,196名日校考生，成績達到升讀學士課程門檻的考生，超過1.7萬人，若以8間資助大學（下稱「八大」）的1.3萬聯招學額計算，平均1.3人爭一個學額。今年初第五波疫情肆虐，對考生溫習「備戰」有一定影響，甚至連DSE能否順利舉行，也一度存在變數，幸好疫情4月起逐步緩和，當局、考生和家長亦得以鬆一口氣。

DSE雖說是一年一度，但這一屆在多方面而言確是頗為特別，除了適逢第五波疫情衝擊，考生的高中3年課業，亦先後因為反修例風暴以及新冠疫情，時斷時續，很多日子都要上網課。外界關注教學上的阻滯，會否嚴重影響考生成績，然而觀乎考評局的資料，考生整體表現並不差。今年有8名「狀元」考生，比去年多1名；整體而言，雖然今屆考生成績比去屆略有不及，但相差亦不過1%左右，考慮到每年考生表現有上有落是常態，並無強烈證據顯示今屆考生水平特別失色。相比之下，DSE考生人數近年總體向下，今屆更跌見歷史新低，情况更加令人在意。

過去20多年，本港銳意發展專上教育，資助大學學額持續增加，另外還有多間私立專上學院，以及各類自資學位課程。雖然各所大學均有非本地生學額，但數量有限，絕大多數學額都是預留給本地生。DSE考生人數下降，意味大專院校本地生源萎縮，部分大學熱門學系當然依舊爭崩頭，沒有亮麗成績無望入讀，但對於部分冷門學系以及專上學院而言，收生不足壓力必然愈來愈大。目前本港所有專上院校，合計提供近2.3萬個學士學額，比達到升讀門檻的應屆考生數目還要多，部分院校未來可能面對生存問題，亦有人關注學額「供過於求」，入讀大學變得容易，部分院校和學系所收學生的水平，會否每况愈下。

特區新政府視青年政策為工作重點，必須設法讓年輕人看到留港發展有前途，這需要當局在教育、就業、產業發展等不同範疇多路並進，為年輕人開拓更多出路，讓他們有向上流動機會。

■Glossary 生字 /

intermittently : in a way that stops and starts often over a period of time; not regularly

below/under par : less well, good, etc. than is usual or expected

contest : to compete for sth or to try to win it