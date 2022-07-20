Editorial : Serve the People, Not the Vested Interests

A series of seminars, forums and workshops have been held on the mainland and in Hong Kong since Xi's major speech on 1 July. The Beijing seminar organised by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies several days ago no doubt carries the greatest weight, with Xia giving a talk that explained the spirit of Xi's speech. When talking about the "Four Musts", Xia highlighted the fact that the fight against anti-China forces seeking to destabilise Hong Kong will be a long-term struggle. All Hong Kong residents have to be on guard and keep clear of them. Concerning the "Four Proposals", Xia emphasised that "the thinking of people-centred development" was the theme throughout Xi's entire address, as Xi hopes that the SAR government will be pragmatic and strive hard to resolve Hong Kong's most prominent and pressing problems and live up to what people expect of it.

For decades, the Hong Kong government has practised neoliberalism for its economic policies. It has sanctified doctrines such as "big market, small government" and "positive non-interventionism", often turning a blind eye to or being reluctant to intervene in situations like market failures and imbalances and the unfair distribution of economic achievements. When Xi talked about his hopes for the SAR to improve its governance performance, one of the key points was "balancing the relationship between the government and the market so that a capable government serves an efficient market in a better partnership." That involves not only a transformation of governance concepts, but also a rediscovery of the government's role and the purpose of its governance.

One can imagine that some vested interests that have taken advantage of market imbalances will not want to see any intervention by the government. However, a capable government should have a people-centred mindset and the courage to correct the problems and inadequacies of the market rather than simply serving a small group of vested interests.

Amid Hong Kong's dire land and housing problem, the government proposed earlier to use only a total of 8 hectares of land in the area surrounding the carpark of the present Fanling Golf Course to build public housing. Even so, some vested interest groups were still dissatisfied and attempted to scupper the development plan through various platforms and various excuses so that the status quo could be maintained to all intents and purposes. "When the people call out, I respond" — that is what Xi expects of the SAR government. If the Fanling Golf Course remains the same in the end and continues to be controlled by a handful of people "enjoying all the profits and joy", it will be equal to treating the general public with contempt and also "turning a deaf ear" to what the national leader has said.

明報社評2022.7.20：既得利益蠢蠢欲動 港府勿忘「民有所呼」

國務院港澳辦主任夏寶龍日前出席研討會，闡釋國家主席習近平七一重要講話精神，除了一國兩制「四個必須」，亦有論及特區施政「四點希望」，期望特區政府務實有為，着力破解問題。特區施政長期受既得利益及「小政府大市場」等教條束縛，習近平七一講話，特別提到要破除利益固化藩籬，讓發展成果更多更公平惠及全體市民。享天下之利者，任天下之患。既得利益集團在政治新形勢下，企圖以不同面目，伺機維護特權，阻礙合理改革，對香港長治久安絕非好事。特區政府要用足用好中央「三個全力支持」，讓市民和中央看到，特區施政確是以人民為中心。

習近平七一重要講話後，內地和本港都舉辦了一系列研討會、座談會或研習會。全國港澳研究會日前在北京舉行研討會，由夏寶龍宣講解讀習近平講話精神，分量無疑最重。夏寶龍談「四個必須」，突出了與反中亂港勢力的對抗，將是長期鬥爭，全體香港居民需要警惕並劃清界線；「四點希望」方面，夏寶龍強調了「以人民為中心的發展思想」，貫穿於習近平通篇講話，希望特區政府務實有為，着力破解香港最突出最迫切的問題，不負人民。

數十年來，港府一直信奉新自由主義經濟，將「小政府大市場」、「積極不干預」等教條奉為圭臬，對於市場失效失衡、經濟成果分配不公等情况，往往視而不見，又或不願介入。習近平希望特區提升治理水平，重點之一就是「把握好政府和市場的關係，把有為政府同高效市場更好結合」，當中涉及的，除了治理理念轉變，還需要重新認識政府角色、施政所為何事。

可以想像，市場失衡下的一些既得利益者，不會樂見政府介入。然而一個有為的政府，必須以人民為中心、敢於糾正市場問題與不足，而不是為小撮既得利益服務。

香港土地房屋問題水深火熱，早前政府提出，僅用目前粉嶺高球場停車場一帶合共8公頃土地，用來興建公營房屋，可是依然有既得利益集團不滿，企圖在不同層面，以不同藉口全盤推翻發展計劃，變相維持現狀。「民有所呼，我有所應」是習近平對特區政府的期許，如果粉嶺高球場到頭來是一切不變，繼續由小撮人把持「享利居樂」，這是對普羅大眾的藐視，也是把國家領導人的說話當「耳邊風」。

■Glossary 生字 /

guise : a way in which sb/sth appears, often in a way that is different from usual or that hides the truth about them/it

live up to sth : to do as well as or be as good as other people expect you to

sanctify : to make sth holy