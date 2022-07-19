Editorial : Xia Baolong's Speech on Hong Kong

Xia reiterated that the implementation of 'One Country, Two Systems' by the central government is a long-term strategy rather than an expedient measure, and that safeguarding China's national sovereignty, security and development interests is the highest principle of the 'One Country, Two Systems' policy. While Xi Jinping's speech confirmed that "preserving Hong Kong's unique status and advantages" is an important rule for the implementation of 'One Country, Two Systems' in Hong Kong, he also said that "all residents of the SAR should consciously respect and maintain the fundamental system of China" at the same time. The latter can be interpreted as what the central government demands of Hong Kong — under the principle of patriots ruling Hong Kong, no Hong Kong resident is a bystander. That is why Xia went on to say that all Hong Kong residents should guard against the fact that anti-China people who are bent on destabilising Hong Kong will never give up their vicious intentions, and it is necessary to resolutely crack down on all anti-China forces bent on destabilising Hong Kong.

The central government's view is that the "Hong Kong National Security Law" has closed some loopholes, but Article 23 of the Basic Law still needs to be legislated for tackling areas such as protection against espionage. The ecology of political antagonism and public misgivings are the direct reasons for the continuous delay in enacting the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law. However, it is undeniable that the relatively relaxed international environment back then also led the authorities to believe that it was possible to wait for an "ideal time" before enacting the legislation. Unlike in 2003, moving forward with the Article 23 legislation today is not only to fulfil a constitutional responsibility, but also to deal with the real risks facing the city. During a period of peace and prosperity, the focus of legislation to safeguard national security is to ensure that there are legal tools readily available for "guarding the gate". Of course, it is better to be a bit lenient. But in a turbulent period, the relevant legislation will need to take into account the actual needs after all.

Some people charged under the National Security Law have been remanded without trial for over a year. Of course, this is not ideal, and they should be tried as soon as possible. A National Security Law judge has also publicly expressed such an opinion. Yet, as former Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal (CFA) Geoffrey Ma has said in an exclusive interview by Ming Pao earlier, the National Security Law's impact on the common law should be judged only when many cases involving the National Security Law are heard by the CFA in the future. Ma believes that the common law system in Hong Kong can go beyond 2047, and the public should also have confidence in the courts of Hong Kong. Whether the Article 23 legislation should give the Department of Justice the discretion to propose a trial without a jury just as the National Security Law does is another concern. The authorities have not given their views on that matter, but the new Secretary of Justice, Paul Lam, has mentioned that court precedents confirm that the replacement of a jury with three judges will not undermine a defendant's fundamental right to a fair trial.

明報社評2022.7.19：時移世易23條難從寬 保障權利貫徹普通法

國務院港澳辦主任夏寶龍在研討會發言，提到反中亂港亂澳分子「賊心不死」，「任何人、任何時候，膽敢挑戰一國兩制底線，膽敢反中亂港、反中亂澳，必將受到嚴懲」。夏寶龍的強硬措辭，突顯中央認為，與反中亂港力量的對抗，將是長期鬥爭。

夏寶龍重申，中央實行一國兩制，屬長期戰略而非權宜之計，維護國家主權、安全、發展利益是一國兩制方針的最高原則，習近平講話確認，「保持香港獨特地位和優勢」是一國兩制在港實踐一項重要規律，與此同時，「特區所有居民都應該自覺尊重和維護國家的根本制度」。後者則可視為中央的要求，愛國者治港，沒有香港居民是旁觀者，所以夏寶龍接着指出，全體香港居民都應警惕反中亂港分子賊心不死，必須堅決打擊一切反中亂港勢力。

對中央而言，《港區國安法》填補了部分漏洞，但在反間諜等方面，仍然有待《基本法》23條立法。政治對立生態及市民疑慮，是《基本法》23條遲遲未立法的直接原因，惟無可否認，之前相對緩和的國際環境，亦令當局認為，可以等待「理想時機」才立法。有別於2003年，現在推動23條立法，除了履行憲制責任，更是為了應付眼前真實存在的風險。太平盛世時期，立法維護國安，重點在於確保有法律工具「看門口」，寬鬆一些當然較好，可是在波濤洶湧時期，相關立法始終要考慮實際需要。

國安法下部分被告扣押逾一年，當然不理想，應該盡早審理，就此國安法法官亦曾公開表達意見，惟正如終審法院前首席法官馬道立早前接受本報專訪所言，國安法對普通法的影響，應留待終院日後審理多宗國安法案件時判斷。馬道立相信本港普通法制可跨越2047年，市民亦應該對本港法院有信心。23條立法應否跟國安法一樣，給予律政司酌情權提出不設陪審團審訊，是另一關注點。當局未有表示，新任律政司長林定國則提到，法庭判例確認，由3名法官取代陪審團，無損被告公平審訊的根本權利。

■Glossary 生字 /

bent on : determined to do sth (usually sth bad)

villainous : very evil; very unpleasant

expedient : useful or necessary for a particular purpose, but not always fair or right