Editorial : A Unified Supervisory Mechanism for Off-plan Properties

The pandemic has resulted in an economic downturn, and the real estate industry has become the first to take the brunt of the impact. Those developers with a development model of high debt levels, high leverage ratios and high turnover, in particular, were the first to suffer from a collapse of the capital chain. Many large-scale enterprises lack the money to repay or service their debts. Small- and mid-sized real estate developers are facing an even more serious risk of bankruptcy. Across the nation, buildings have been left in varying states of unfinishedness one after another. Some projects have seen construction work on and off. Some have been completely put on hold. Some have entered the stage of bankruptcy and liquidation. As for the homeowners who bought these off-plan properties, many of them have already taken out a mortgage with banks. They have been making mortgage payments for two or three years, but the date of the developers handing over the properties remains not in sight. To continue making mortgage payments may well be an attempt to fill a bottomless pit, but to stop doing so will mean that the mortgage borrower will be pressed by the bank to make the payments. If one defaults on the loan, one's credit ratings will be harmed, which will affect one's financial, working and even daily life. On the horns of a dilemma, some property owners, who are working-class people themselves, are finding the endless delays unbearable.

While the law can protect the security of property, legal action is not a panacea. The bank can sue the borrower who has stopped making mortgage payments, while the owner can sue the developer for breaking the contract by failing to hand over the property. If all stakeholders take legal action, the developer will be unable to deliver the property to the owner, the owner will lose all mortgage payments as well as the property and come up empty-handed, the bank will incur one more bad debt, and the government will bear the bitter consequences of the economic downturn and social instability. This will form a situation in which all four sides lose.

There are complex reasons for why a broken capital chain leads to unfinished properties. According to the regulations, after the main body of a building is completed, the property can be sold as an off-plan property, and funds can be obtained for the continuation of the rest of the project. The problem is that small- and mid-sized enterprises have high leverage ratios themselves. Under the economic downturn, the capital they have received through the pre-sale of off-plan properties might not be able to cover the construction costs. As for large enterprises, they have too big a business scale across the nation. Poor sales in fourth- and fifth-tier cities mean that the associated costs need to be covered with revenues from other projects.

After decades, the real estate industry has stood out from the pack and flourished. To some extent, it is due to the government's encouraging policies, but at the same time, there is also a lack of proper supervision. In particular, the supervisory practice of different government departments each handling different aspects cannot keep up with the seismic changes in the market environment. The incident of owners stopping mortgage payments for off-plan properties has sounded the alarm for the authorities. If a special supervision agency is not established, the real estate industry will not be able to develop sustainably even if problems are solved in the short term — nor will it play a positive role in revitalising the economy. The government should take remedial action and act on its words by formulating a long-term mechanism.

明報社評2022.7.18：保交樓措施半年失效 缺統一監督難成氣候

河南鄭州一個爛尾樓樓盤的業主集體聲明，不再為購買樓花時開始的按揭貸款繼續供款，這種做法並非首宗，卻因為高調聲明觸發新一輪的「爛尾樓業主斷供」潮在全國蔓延。

疫情引致經濟低迷，房地產業首當其衝受到重創，特別是那些以高負債、高槓桿、高周轉為發展模式的開發商，首先出現資金鏈斷裂問題，不少規模大的企業出現缺錢還債還利息，中小型房地產開發商面臨倒閉的情况更形嚴重。全國各地紛紛出現不同程度的爛尾樓，有的工程開開停停，有的完全停工，有的進入破產清盤階段。而購買樓花的業主，不少已經向銀行做按揭貸款，供款兩三年卻看不到開發商交樓的曙光，繼續供款可能是一個無底洞，停止供款則面臨銀行逼債，「賴債」的後果是喪失信用而導致無論在商業、工作甚至日常生活都會受到影響，進退維谷的局面讓一些打工階層業主無法承受無了期的拖延。

法律可以保護財產安全，但法律行動並非萬全之策。銀行可以控告斷供的借款人，業主可以控告開發商違約不交樓，所有利益相關方都採取法律行動，開發商交不出房子給業主，業主將喪失所有供款並且「房財兩空」，銀行多一筆壞帳，政府則承受經濟不景氣和社會不穩定的苦果，形成「四輸」局面。

資金鏈斷裂導致爛尾樓的原因複雜，按照規定建築主體封頂可以賣樓花，得到資金繼續餘下工程，問題是中小企業本來就以「刀仔鋸大樹」，在經濟低迷下，收到預售部分房產資金也未必足夠支付工程所需，大企業更因為全國的攤子太大，四五線城市的銷情欠佳需要其他項目收益的資金墊付。

房地產業經過幾十年一枝獨秀，某種程度是政府的鼓勵政策所致，但同時存在缺乏適當的監管，特別是不同部門各管一攤式的監管，無法應對市場環境出現大規模的變化，爛尾樓斷供事件，為當局敲響警鐘，若不建立統籌的專門監管機構，解決了一時的問題，卻不能令房地產業可持續發展，也不能為振興經濟起到良性的作用，政府應該亡羊補牢，坐言起行，制定長效機制。

■Glossary

生字

service : to pay interest on money that has been borrowed

a bottomless pit : a thing or situation which seems to have no limits or seems never to end

default : to fail to do sth that you legally have to do, especially by not paying a debt