Editorial : Government's Job to Protect People Against Inflation

Inflation in Europe and the US has reached one high after another. In the US, the latest CPI in June rose by 9.1% year-on-year and 1.3% month-on-month, both of which were higher than market expectations. The CPI has hit a fresh record high in more than 40 years. The costs of food, clothing, housing and transportation are all rising, and the surges in energy prices, food prices and rent are most concerning. The neighbouring Canada has registered an inflation rate of nearly 8%. On the other side of the Atlantic, inflation rates were over 8% in the Eurozone and even over 9% in the UK. The Bank of England predicts that domestic inflation might rise above 11% in October.

The worst cost-of-living crisis in decades is sweeping across Europe and the US, and different central banks have raised interest rates one after another. Canada announced on Wednesday (13 July) that it would raise interest rates massively by 1%. In the US, after the release of inflation figures, the market has also been concerned about whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 1% this month. As the pace of interest rate hikes in the US accelerates, the outflow of capital from Hong Kong's banking system will also accelerate. The possibility that banks will raise the prime rate this quarter cannot be ruled out. If this happens, the burden on mortgage borrowers and buyers will increase. Hence, those who intend to get on the property ladder must pay attention to the risks and act within their means.

While inflation in Hong Kong is not as severe as that in Europe and the US, a cost-of-living crisis is actually already on the horizon. According to the consumer price data published by the Census and Statistics Department in May, the price indices for food, clothing and footwear, transportation, durable goods, miscellaneous goods and services all recorded increases. Among them, the price indices for clothing and footwear and food increased the most year-on-year by 5.6% and 4% respectively. A closer look at the price indices for 26 basic food items shows that except for pork, which has fallen year-on-year, the other 25 groups have all risen. Among them, the price indices for fresh fruit increased by as much as 15.7%; freshwater fish, by 15.4%; fresh vegetables and eggs, by over 10%. Statistics show that within just one year, the average retail price of fresh oranges and tomatoes has soared by more than 20%.

In other parts of the world, many governments have introduced relief measures in recent months to alleviate the impact of high inflation on people's livelihood. These measures include the subsidisation of electricity bills for low-income households, the reduction of energy surcharges, the provision transportation subsidies and so on. Take Europe. Germany has set aside a whopping €43.2 billion for its relief measures, while that for Italy and France are both over €35 billion. The British government has also allocated £37 billion for public subsidy. The SAR government should pay close attention to the rising costs of staples, daily necessities and transportation in the second half of the year and introduce inflation relief measures in a timely manner.

明報社評 2022.7.15：百物騰貴基層添壓力 政府須護民生抗通脹

環球通脹惡化，美國消費物價指數升幅「破九」，「生活成本危機」籠罩西方發達經濟體，部分發展中國家底子脆弱，更面對民變危機。與外圍情况相比，本港整體通脹率相對溫和，惟相關數據並未準確反映基層市民負擔，細察過去一年各類基本食品物價走勢，無論蔬果、雞蛋還是肉食鮮魚，均錄得超過一成升幅。

歐美通脹高處未算高，美國最新公布的6月消費物價指數（CPI），按年升9.1%、按月升1.3％，兩者高過市場預期，再破逾40年新高，無論衣食住行成本皆上漲，當中又以能源、糧食及租金上升情况最惹關注。毗鄰的加拿大，通脹率「近八」；大西洋彼岸，歐元區「破八」，英國更「破九」，英倫銀行預測當地通脹10月可能升破11%。

一場數十年來最嚴重的生活成本危機正在席捲歐美，不同央行紛紛加息。加拿大周三宣布，大幅加息1厘；美國通脹數據出爐後，市場亦關注聯儲局本月會否加息1厘。隨着美國加息步伐加快，資金流出本港銀行體系的速度亦將加快，不排除銀行今季就要上調最優惠利率，加重市民供樓負擔，如欲置業者，更要留意風險，量力而為。

香港通脹未如歐美般嚴重，但生活成本危機其實已在步步進逼。根據統計處5月份消費物價數據，食品、衣履、交通、耐用品、雜項貨品及服務等物價指數，全都錄得升幅，其中以衣履和食品按年升幅最大，分別升5.6%及4%；細看26項基本食品價格指數，除了豬肉按年有所下跌，其餘25組皆上升，當中鮮果升幅高達15.7%，淡水魚價升15.4%，新鮮蔬菜和蛋也錄得逾10%升幅。資料顯示，短短一年間，鮮橙和番茄平均零售價格，急升超過兩成。

放眼世界，多國政府為了減輕通脹高企對民生的打擊，近月紛紛推出紓困措施，諸如補貼低收入家庭電費、減收能源附加費，以及提供交通津貼等，以歐洲為例，德國投入的紓困金額達到432億歐元，意大利和法國亦超過350億歐元，英國政府亦撥款370億鎊補貼民眾。特區政府應密切留意下半年基本食品、日用品和交通開支升勢，適時推出抗通脹紓困措施。

