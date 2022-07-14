Editorial : Lawmakers Should Be Prepared for ''Ante-chamber Meeting''

The ante-chamber of the Legislative Council (LegCo) is next to the legislative chamber, and its access is generally restricted to lawmakers and government officials. There was a time when pro-establishment and pan-democratic lawmakers could be at loggerheads with each other in the legislative chamber, but could still banter with each other once they were back in the ante-chamber. Later, the relationship between the two camps deteriorated. Diametrically opposed, they were not on speaking terms anymore, and the ante-chamber took on a forlorn look. Times have changed. After the implementation of the new electoral system, Hong Kong's political ecology has changed dramatically. The improvement of the executive-legislative relationship has also changed from a "mission impossible" to a matter of course.

Every CE has emphasised the need to strengthen communications between the executive and legislative branches of government. The approach of Carrie Lam, the last CE, was to set up a monthly "short question and short answer" questioning time. After John Lee took over, he proposed the setting up of an "ante-chamber meeting", which will be held once a month and attended by five to six Secretaries of departments or Directors of bureaux. They will meet with lawmakers in the ante-chamber and exchange views on various issues and promote positive interactions. The first exchange meeting was held yesterday. Lee, flanked by the Chief Secretary for Administration, the Chief and Deputy Financial Secretary and other government officials, attended the meeting. The meeting was divided by the sectors lawmakers belonged to into three sessions, each lasting 25 minutes. Judging from what Lee and several participants said after the meeting, many issues were discussed at the exchange meeting. It can be said that the pandemic and the reopening of borders were a focus, while some lawmakers also talked about poverty alleviation, the upward mobility of young people, the development of the Northern Metropolis, the Fare Adjustment Mechanism for the MTR and other issues.

Theoretically, Ante-chamber Meetings will give lawmakers more initiative. For example, they will be able to come up with their own topics and express their opinions to government officials rather than having to listen to the officials explain policies for the most part. Concerning some policies that are still in the making, it may not be appropriate to discuss them prematurely in the legislative chamber. In a closed-door meeting in the ante-chamber, lawmakers and government officials can be more candid with each other, elucidate matters more and thus reduce the occurrence of misunderstandings. Of course, each session of the exchange meeting only lasts about half an hour, and about 70 lawmakers have to take turns to express their opinions. The time limitation inevitably makes in-depth exchanges difficult and affects the extent to which the differences between government officials and lawmakers can be narrowed. How much importance government officials attach to lawmakers' views and whether they will follow up on the matter afterwards in earnest will also determine the actual effectiveness of the exchange meetings. In order to prevent the exchange meetings from becoming a formality, lawmakers must study policies harder, and what they say must have substance. Government officials must also listen to them with an open mind.

There are now many new members of LegCo. Some of them might be quite familiar with certain specialised areas, but they might not have a deep grasp of other social matters and bread-and-butter issues. All these areas require hard work and improvement.

明報社評2022.7.14：前廳交流有利協作 議員論政多下工夫

行政長官李家超提出的「前廳交流會」，昨天首度舉行。這是新政府推動行政立法互動的新嘗試，將以往官員議員私下意見交流變成制度，理論上可以讓議員在政策醞釀過程中，早些表達意見，避免政策出台後才發現問題需要補救，至於實際操作效果如何，則要時間觀察。

立法會前廳位於會議廳旁邊，一般只限議員官員進入。曾幾何時，建制與泛民議員在議事堂上針鋒相對，但回到前廳，仍能有講有笑，及至後來兩大陣營關係惡化、壁壘分明「無偈傾」，前廳亦變得冷冷清清。時移世易，新選舉制度落實後，香港政治生態大變，改善行政立法關係，亦由「不可能的任務」，變成理所當然。

每屆特首均強調要加強行政立法溝通。上任特首林鄭月娥的做法，是設立每月「短問短答」質詢時間，李家超接任後則提出設立「前廳交流會」，每月舉行一次，由5至6名司局長出席，在立法會前廳與議員會面，就各項議題交流，促進良性互動。首次交流會昨天舉行，李家超率領政務司長、正副財政司長等官員出席，按議員界別分3場進行，每場25分鐘。觀乎會後李家超及多名與會人士的說法，交流會上談及的議題眾多，疫情和通關算是一個重點，另外亦有議員談到扶貧、青年向上流動、北部都會區發展，以至港鐵票價可加可減機制等。

前廳交流會，理論上可讓議員有多一些主動權，包括自定議題，向官員表達意見，而不是主要聽官員解釋政策；部分尚在醞釀的政策，「搶閘」在議事堂討論未必適合，前廳閉門交流，議員官員可以將話說白一點、多講一點，亦可減少誤解。當然，交流會每節只得半小時左右，約70名議員輪流發表意見，時間有限，難免妨礙深入交流，影響縮窄官員議員距離的效果；官員對議員意見有多重視，會後有否認真跟進，亦會影響交流會的實際作用。為免交流會流於形式化，議員必須在政策方面多做功課，言之有物，官員則要虛心聆聽。

現在立法會多了不少新議員，部分人對某些專門範疇可能相當熟悉，但對於其他社會民生問題，掌握未必很深，凡此種種，都需要致力改進。

