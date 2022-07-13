Editorial : Possible Consequences of Citybus and NWFB's Merger

The Hong Kong government announced yesterday (12 July) that the franchises of Long Win Bus and Citybus' Airport and North Lantau bus network will be extended to 2033. As for Citybus' franchise covering Hong Kong Island and the Cross-Harbour bus network, it will be combined with the NWFB franchise, meaning that the government has approved the merger of the two bus companies. The government has said that bus route rationalisation will be implemented progressively after the merger of the two bus companies, and about 10 routes will be reorganised every year.

Hong Kong's franchised bus industry was once shared by Kowloon Motor Bus and CMB, which each had its entrenched area of operation. But owing to CMB's poor management and its tendency to rest on its laurels, the franchises for some of its routes were first taken over by Citybus, which emerged in the 1980s. In 1998, CMB's franchise was even revoked because its service was too poor, and it was replaced by NWFB. At one point, NWFB and Citybus competed fiercely on Hong Kong Island. That was until 2003, when Citybus was acquired by the consortium that owned NWFB, and the two bus companies became sister companies. The upcoming merger of Citybus and NWFB marks a return of the entire city's franchised bus services (excluding those on Lantau Island) from the state of the "Big Three" to the era of the "Big Two".

Since the handover, the SAR government has adopted the policy of "positioning railways as the backbone of the public transport system", leading to the ever-increasing domination of MTR. Franchised bus companies have been faced with more and more challenges, of which the most unfavourable one being the business environment on Hong Kong Island. A year after the opening of the MTR's South Island line at the end of 2016, NWFB began to report deficits year after year, and the figure has grown bigger and bigger. After the East Rail Line was extended across the harbour this year, Citybus and NWFB estimated that they have lost about 20% of the passengers that previously opted for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. Even if they put out some discount offers, the bus companies can hardly compete with the MTR.

The bus fares of Hong Kong Island routes run by Citybus are generally lower. If the bus fares are to be standardised after the merger of the two bus companies, some Citybus routes may be subjected to substantial fare hikes. Yesterday, the government said that the fares for all existing routes of the two bus companies will remain unchanged under the merger. But for how long can they remain "unchanged" like this? Will a huge fare hike ensue? Which routes will be subjected to frequency reduction or even route cancellation after the merger? These are all questions that have direct consequences for people's livelihood and must be handled with care by the authorities.

明報社評2022.7.13：城巴新巴合併求存 民生影響密切關注

城巴及新巴明年7月1日起合併，新的專營權以「城巴」名義批出，投入運作近四分之一個世紀的新巴，將成為歷史。這是本港公共交通運輸行業一次重要變化，當年新巴登場，是要取代中巴、改善服務，它的退場則標誌港鐵獨大下，專營巴士經營愈來愈困難，需要合併求存。城巴新巴母公司承諾，合併後不會裁減前線車長，惟裁減其他員工、重組路線縮減班次等，料將陸續有來，尤其是兩巴合併意味有需要統一票價，港島部分路線存在大幅加價壓力，政府必須密切留意合併對市民和巴士服務的影響。專營巴士公司要致力提高競爭力，追上時代；政府公共運輸政策向港鐵高度傾斜，不利多元競爭，同樣需要檢討。

港府昨天宣布，延長龍運巴士以及城巴在機場北大嶼山的專營權至2033年，至於城巴的港島及過海巴士網絡專營權，則與新巴專營權合而為一，也即政府批准兩巴合併。政府表示，兩巴合併後，路線重組會持續推進，每年大約重組10條。

曾幾何時，本港專營巴士行業是九巴與中巴「各據一方」，然而中巴管理不善和不思進取，先被1980年代冒起的城巴奪走部分路線專營權，到了1998年，中巴更因服務太差，專營權遭收回，由新巴取代。新巴與城巴在港島一度競爭激烈，及至2003年，城巴遭收購，與新巴隸屬同一集團，兩巴成為姊妹公司。這次兩巴合併，標誌港九新界（不計大嶼山）專營巴士服務，將由「三強鼎立」回到「兩強時代」。

回歸後，特區政府奉行以「鐵路為骨幹」的政策，港鐵獨大地位不斷強化。專營巴士公司面臨愈來愈大的挑戰，當中又以港島區的經營環境最為不利。南港島線2016年底通車，新巴翌年起開始連年虧損，金額愈來愈大；東鐵今年過海後，城巴新巴估計流失約兩成紅隧過海客，即使推出優惠也難與港鐵競爭。

城巴在港島區的路線普遍票價較低，一旦兩巴合併要統一票價，部分城巴路線可能要大幅加價。昨天政府表示，合併計劃下，兩巴現有全部路線車費將維持不變。這個「不變」到底可以維持多久？之後會否大幅加價？合併後哪些路線會減少班次甚至取消？凡此種種，都是直接影響民生的問題，當局必須小心處理。

■Glossary

生字

debut : to be presented to the market for the first time; to present a new product or advertising campaign to the market

rationalisation : the act of making changes to a business, system, etc. in order to make it more efficient, especially by spending less money

revoke : to officially cancel sth so that it is no longer legally acceptable