Editorial : Reform of ''LeaveHomeSafe'' Involves Give-and-take

The number of new local infections has remained above 2,500 for several days in a row. Seven COVID patients died yesterday (11 July), a relatively high number by recent standards. Experts believe that the number of infections will double in two or three weeks, but there seem to be different opinions as to whether there will also be a sharp rise in hospitalisations and severe cases. The fifth wave of the pandemic has severely impacted Hong Kong, but it has also left most citizens with antibodies or the protection of full vaccination. A barrier against severe cases has been formed, which is the main reason why some experts are relatively optimistic about the recent flare-up of the pandemic. But many people are also concerned about the fact that currently, there are still hundreds of thousands of elderly people and children who have not been fully vaccinated. Furthermore, there are some new COVID variants that can cause reinfections spreading in the community. Yesterday, Lo Chung Mau said that the cumulative number of people hospitalised because of COVID has risen from over 300 earlier to nearly 1,000. A recent day even saw as many as 150 people being admitted to hospital. In the worst-case scenario, the Hospital Authority expects the number to rise exponentially to 300 people a day by the end of July and over 1,400 people in September.

The different views on the anti-epidemic situation will inevitably affect the views on whether pandemic restrictions should be tightened or relaxed. For those who advocate "coexistence with the virus", as long as the healthcare system does not collapse and most people have antibodies, it is not a bad thing if we just "lie flat" in the anti-epidemic fight. This means neither the real-name system for the "LeaveHomeSafe" app nor the red and yellow code system is necessary. Of course, the government would rather err on the side of caution when contemplating anti-epidemic strategies, which is also understandable. The authorities emphasise the importance of "more precise control of the pandemic" and do not want to tighten social measures again, which will affect all industries and the ordinary lives of most citizens. At present, thousands of infected people in the community are in home quarantine, and the authorities cannot accurately monitor the situation and ensure that no one has violated the quarantine order. Requiring them to wear electronic bracelets and preventing them from entering high-risk places by issuing them a red code will certainly help to reduce community transmission and prevent the rise of severe cases and hospitalisations.

The idea of using a real-name system for the "LeaveHomeSafe" app and introducing red and yellow codes will immediately make some people think of the mainland's strict anti-epidemic policy or perhaps personal privacy issues. Meanwhile, Lo Chung Mau has stressed that the focus of the change is to identify risks and that a tracking function will not be added. There is distrust of the government in society, and a "LeaveHomeSafe" real-name system will inevitably touch a sensitive nerve politically for some people. Yet, strictly speaking, the "LeaveHomeSafe" app has, to a certain extent, already adopted a real-name system ever since it was linked with the Vaccine Pass earlier this year. Some people have proposed "alternatives", which include suspending the vaccine passes of infected people or those in home quarantine or changing them to red and yellow. In terms of nature and operation, there seems to be little difference between these "alternatives" and what the authorities are currently proposing. A new SAR administration has taken office. Facing a new situation, the new administration is pursuing a new policy that is different from that of its predecessor. The most important thing is to explain clearly the reasons for the change so as to dispel doubts in society and avoid public misunderstandings.

明報社評2022.7.12：港式通關路須控風險 改革「安心」社會要取捨

政府研究「安心出行」改為實名制，分別以紅碼及黃碼，識別感染人士以及接受居家健康監察的入境人士。

本地新增感染病例，連續多日維持在2500宗以上水平，昨天新增7名新冠患者死亡，更屬近期相對較高的數字。專家相信，兩三周後感染數字會倍增，至於住院重症個案會否伴隨急升，則似乎有不同看法。第五波疫情重挫香港，經此一劫，大多數市民都有抗體或打夠針，防重症屏障的形成，是一些專家對近期疫情復熾相對樂觀的主因，可是亦有不少人關注，現時始終仍有數十萬長幼未打夠針，又有可以令人二度感染的新變種在社區傳播。昨天盧寵茂表示，染疫留醫累計人數由早前300多，升至近千，最近試過一天多達150人入院，醫管局最壞打算是7月底倍增至每日300人，9月時超過1400人。

抗疫形勢看法不同，必定影響對控疫措施從緊從寬的看法。對於主張「與病毒共存」的人，只要醫療系統不爆煲，多數人有抗體，抗疫「躺平」亦無所謂，「安心」實名制與紅黃碼皆無必要；當然，政府考慮防疫策略，寧願小心駛得萬年船，亦無可厚非。當局強調「更精準控疫」，不欲再收緊社交措施，影響各行各業和多數市民正常生活，現時社區有數以千計感染者居家隔離，當局無法精準監察是否所有人皆無違反隔離令，要求他們佩戴電子手環，以紅碼阻止他們進入高風險場所，對於減少社區傳播從而避免住院重症攀升，必有一定幫助。

「安心」實名制及引入紅黃碼，部分人即時想到的是內地從嚴抗疫，又或個人私隱問題，盧寵茂則強調，改制重點是識別風險，不會增加追蹤功能。社會存在不信任政府情緒，「安心」實名制，必然觸動一些人的政治神經，不過嚴格來說，自從今年初「安心」與疫苗通扣連後，某程度已經實名化；有人提出「替代方案」，例如暫停感染者或居家檢疫人士的疫苗通行證，又或將之轉為紅色黃色，論本質論操作，跟當局現時主張的做法，分別似乎不大。特區政府換屆，新政府在新形勢下，有不同於前任的新政策，最重要是清楚解釋改動因由，消除社會疑慮，避免外界誤解。

■Glossary 生字 /

give-and-take : willingness in a relationship to accept what sb else wants and give up some of what you want

contemplate : to think about whether you should do sth, or how you should do sth

dispel : to make sth, especially a feeling or belief, go away or disappear