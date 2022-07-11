Editorial : Improvement of Sino-US Relations Not in Sight

On 10th June, Chinese Defence Minister, Wei Fenghe, held talks with US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, while attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Three days later, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, Yang Jiechi, and the National Security Advisor to the US President, Jake Sullivan, met in Luxembourg. Last Tuesday, Chinese Vice-Premier, Liu He, had a video call with US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. Two days later, the Chinese Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, Li Zuocheng, had a video call with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. Therefore, the meeting between Wang Yi and Antony Blinken this time was the fifth meeting between senior officials from China and the US within a month. Regarding such frequent communication, the US claims that it is for the purpose of strengthening the "guardrail" for Sino-US relations and managing the competition between the two countries responsibly; at the same time sending a message to China on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Chinese government, however, has stressed that the "guardrail" of Sino-US relations is the three joint communiqués between the two countries.

The Biden administration intends to cancel some of the tariffs on China imposed by Donald Trump. The motivation behind it is to curb domestic inflation — it is not a gesture of goodwill to China. In the US, high inflation not seen for 40 years has sent Biden's approval rating to a new low since he took office. Some studies have shown that tariffs on China increase the burden on American consumers by about US$50 billion each year, while having all of them lifted can reduce the inflation rate by one percentage point. But this move is not only strongly opposed by labour unions, but has also caused differences of opinion within the administration. Hence, it is expected that the tariffs that Biden will eventually lift might only involve goods that are worth a mere US$10 billion, which is just an insignificant fraction of the extra tariffs Trump imposed on US$370 billion of Chinese goods imported to the US.

In order to avoid being seen as weak against China, Washington will also open a new Section 301 investigation into key Chinese industries including semiconductors. Some analysts believe that the technology war could become the latest battlefield of Sino-US strategic competition.

2022 is an important year for both China and the US. The US will hold midterm congressional elections in November, and China will hold the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in autumn. As the globe faces the combined impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic, both China and the US will need to avoid making dangerous moves and "misfires" so as not to provoke new conflicts.

明報社評2022.7.11：美邊切香腸邊加護欄 對華關係難根本改善

國務委員兼外長王毅前日在印尼與美國國務卿布林肯的會談，長達5個小時，會後雙方都稱對話是「實質性的」、「具有建設性」，惟在重大問題上並未有共識。近期中美高官頻密會晤，美國總統拜登傳將取消部分對華進口商品加徵的關稅，引發中美關係或會出現緩和的猜測。惟從國際大勢、美國國內政治環境以及美方連串舉動看，中美關係並無大幅改善的基礎。

上月10日，國防部長魏鳳和在新加坡出席香格里拉對話會期間，與美國防長奧斯汀會談；3日後，中央外事辦公室主任楊潔篪與美國總統國家安全顧問沙利文在盧森堡會晤；上周二，副總理劉鶴與美國財長耶倫視訊通話；兩日後，中央軍委聯合參謀部參謀長李作成亦與美軍參聯會主席米利視訊通話，所以今次王毅與布林肯會面，是一個月內中美高官第五度會晤。對如此頻密的溝通，美方聲稱是為中美關係加固「護欄」（guardrail），負責任地管理兩國之間的競爭，同時美方就俄烏戰爭向中方傳遞信息。但中方強調，中美關係的「護欄」就是雙方三個聯合公報。

拜登政府有意取消特朗普加徵的部分對華關稅，背後動機是遏抑國內的通脹，並非對華釋出善意。美國40年未見的高通脹，已令拜登的支持率跌至上任以來新低，而有研究指出，對華關稅每年加重美國消費者負擔約500億美元，全部取消則可令通脹率降低一個百分點。但此舉不僅工會反對聲音強烈，政府內部也意見分歧。因此，外界預料拜登最終取消的關稅可能僅涉區區100億美元商品，相對於特朗普對華3700億美元輸美商品加徵的關稅，可謂九牛一毛。

為避免落下對華軟弱的口實，華府還將對包括半導體在內的關鍵中國產業，開啟新的301條款調查。有分析認為，科技戰或將成為中美戰略競爭的最新戰場。

2022年對於中美兩國來說都是重要的年份，美國11月有國會中期選舉，中國秋季將召開中共二十大，在世界面臨俄烏戰爭、新冠疫情的交織衝擊下，中美兩國都需要防止擦槍走火，再生戰端。

■Glossary 生字 /

substantive : dealing with real, important or serious matters

substantial : large in amount, value or importance

gesture : sth that you do or say to show a particular feeling or intention