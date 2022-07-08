Editorial : Halting the Flight Suspension Mechanism Amid the Pandemic

Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau has recently mentioned that he hopes that the local pandemic situation can be brought under control early next month and that, with the concerted effort of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, more citizens who need to reunite with their families on the mainland can be allowed to do so around the Qixi Festival. Whether this short-term goal can be achieved seems to depend on quite a lot of variables. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has gradually risen from a low point of about 200 cases in May. Yesterday (7 July), the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) recorded more than 3,000 new infections, the highest since early April. Among them, imported cases accounted for 5%, and there were over 2,800 local cases. In addition, the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which are more transmissible, are spreading in the community. Although they still account for a low proportion of the total number of cases at the moment, these two subvariants can become dominant within a short period of time if what has happened in foreign countries is anything to go by. People who have been infected with other COVID variants before could get reinfected. The CHP pointed out that, based on the trend in the past two weeks, the single-day number of new local infections could double again in two weeks to the level of about 6,000 cases.

Of course, after the experience of the fifth wave of the pandemic — plus the overall vaccination rate has reached 90% — a certain barrier of protection has been formed in Hong Kong. Just like other regions that have chosen to "coexist with the virus", what experts are the most concerned about is no longer the single-day number of new infections, but the number of severe cases and hospitalisations. However, these two sets of numbers are also not entirely unrelated. After all, there are still hundreds of thousands of elderly people and young children in Hong Kong who have not been fully vaccinated, and there will be risks with the resurgence of the pandemic. The number of local infections has risen markedly. The Hospital Authority said this week that the single-day number of new COVID patients, the total number of hospital admissions, severe cases and critical cases have all been on the rise recently. The number of people who need to be hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID has risen from about 400 at the beginning of last month to more than 800 now. As for the number of severe cases, it has risen from over 10 to nearly 30. These figures are still very far from those during the peak of the fifth wave. Yet, if we let the pandemic escalate and do nothing, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalisations will worsen, and the pressure on the public healthcare system will increase. This could indeed affect the normal services provided by public hospitals. This scenario must be avoided.

The fifth wave of the pandemic has killed nearly 10,000 people. The fall of nursing homes to COVID and how public hospitals became overwhelmed by patients are painful lessons that must be remembered clearly. In recent months, the authorities have taken remedial measures. It seems that public hospitals and nursing homes are now better prepared for handling potential outbreaks, but it is still unknown whether the responses will be shambolic once again when the real battle is on. New COVID variants are spreading in the community, and the pandemic is showing signs of resurgence. It is necessary to do a good job of preventing the spread of local cases. The authorities must evaluate all kinds of "software" and "hardware" facilities for COVID prevention as well as the manpower situation as soon as possible to ensure that these resources can be deployed once they are needed.

明報社評2022.7.8：疫情升溫下煞停熔斷 防疫薄弱環節要加固

政府宣布即日起暫緩航班熔斷機制，目前按機制停飛的航班亦可重飛。過去兩個月，政府逐步調整外防輸入措施，數據顯示，絕大多數輸入個案，皆能透過機場及指定酒店檢疫找出。

醫衛局長盧寵茂日前提到，希望下月初本地疫情能夠受控，在港深聯手合作下，可以讓更多有需要的市民，七夕節前後往內地與家人團聚。這個短期目標能否實現，變數似乎不少。本港新增感染個案，自5月約200宗的低位逐步回升，衛生防護中心昨天錄得超過3000宗新增感染，是4月初以來最高，當中輸入個案佔5%，本地感染個案超過2800宗。另外，傳播力更強的Omicron BA.4及BA.5變種病毒株，正在社區蔓延，儘管目前佔整體個案比例仍低，惟觀乎外國經驗，這兩款變種可在短期變成主流，之前感染過其他病毒株的人，有可能二次感染。衛生防護中心指出，參考過去兩周趨勢，兩周後本地單日新增感染可能再翻一番，升至大約6000宗的水平。

當然，經過第五波疫情洗禮，加上整體疫苗接種率達到九成，香港已形成一定的防護屏障，就像其他「與病毒共存」地區，專家最看重的不再是單日新增感染數字，而是重症住院數字，不過這兩組數字也不是全無關係。說到底，本港仍有數十萬長者幼童未打夠針，疫情復熾必有風險。本地感染顯著上升，醫管局本周表示，最近新冠患者單日新增入院人數、總住院人數、嚴重及危殆個案，均呈升勢。確診後需住院人數由上月初約400人，升至現時逾800人；重症則由之前10多人，升至近30人。雖然這個水平跟第五波高峰仍有很大差距，可是任由疫情升級，重症住院情况惡化，公營醫療系統壓力增大，確有可能影響公院正常服務，這是必須避免的情况。

第五波疫情奪命近萬，院舍淪陷、公院爆煲，慘痛教訓必須牢牢記取。近月當局採取措施亡羊補牢，公院和院舍在應付爆疫方面，似乎都有較佳準備，可是臨場實戰會否又再「倒瀉籮蟹」，仍是未知之數。新變種病毒株正在社區擴散，疫情復熾，內防擴散工作必須做好，當局必須及早盤點、檢視各項防疫軟硬件設施及人手狀况，確保一有需要，就能派上用場。

■Glossary 生字 /

ground : to prevent an aircraft from taking off

go by sth : to be guided by sth; to form an opinion from sth

scenario : a description of how things might happen in the future