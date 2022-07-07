Editorial : Four Working Groups Set Up by CE Must Show Results

Less than a week after the establishment of the new administration, Lee attended his first LegCo Q&A session and talked about the government's policies for the next five years. There were not many details on specific measures. On matters such as attracting enterprises and talent, reviewing the minimum wage mechanism and increasing the speed of finding land and the amount of housing construction, what Lee said was mainly about instructing the relevant policy bureaux to study and discuss the matters and strive to submit a plan within a few months. What Lee has given more details to is mainly the "top-tier machinery" of the government. During his election campaign, Lee proposed to set up two working groups to facilitate the search for land for putting up housing. In the Q&A session yesterday (6 July), he said that two more working groups would be set up to deal with intergenerational poverty and district affairs respectively. Furthermore, he added that he would create a "CE Policy Unit", which will offer advice and suggestions, and arrange for a Secretary of department and Directors of bureaux to attend a monthly "ante chamber meeting" held in LegCo to foster the executive-legislative relationship. These are all new creations of the current government.

There is a huge disparity between the rich and the poor in Hong Kong, and it is very important to eliminate intergenerational poverty. The government has introduced measures to help students living in subdivided flats, which is of course a good thing, but a mere 2,000 junior high school students have benefited from the measures — that is rather too small a number. The pairing of students with mentors can help the personal growth of grassroots students. However, to overcome intergenerational poverty, the most important thing is to begin with the system. This will mean creating more opportunities for upward mobility, improving the living environment at the grassroots level and breaking the solidification of vested interests.

Lee does not have a hands-on style of governance. He also stressed yesterday that he hoped that the Secretaries of departments and Directors of bureaux will take matters into their own hands and do a good job in their areas of responsibility. When those high up in the hierarchy delegate more power to their subordinates, the latter can have more room to showcase their abilities. But effective supervision and accountability are also essential. To a certain extent, bureaucrats tend to protect themselves and are reluctant to set work targets too high or too strict so as not to be held accountable for the failure of fulfilling them. In the case of slothful officials, they even try to set targets as low as possible. From air quality indicators to rodent infestation indicators, concern groups have questioned the authorities' assessment methods from time to time in the past, arguing that the government only aimed at making the figures more presentable rather than actually improving the situation. Lee has emphasised that his governance should be "results-oriented". While each bureau and department can put forward their own views on how to formulate "Key Performance Indicators" (KPI) to evaluate work effectiveness and performance, some important work indicators should be decided by the CE. As a think tank, the "CE Policy Unit" can provide advice to ensure that the indicators set by the four working groups will be pragmatic but ambitious at the same time and difficult but reasonable too.

明報社評2022.7.7： 4工作組要交出成績 特首訂指標體現領導

行政長官李家超出席立法會答問會，表示將成立4個工作組，分別處理土地、房屋、跨代貧窮及地區生活環境事宜，由4名正副司長各領其一。李家超強調要給市民一個實踐型、執行型的政府，4個工作組的設立，從架構上反映了新政府對相關民生問題的重視，至於實際作用如何，則要拭目以待。

新政府成立未滿一周，李家超首度出席立法會答問會，談論未來5年施政，具體措施細節不多，吸引企業與人才、最低工資機制檢討、覓地建屋提速提量等，主要都是責成相關政策局研究探討，爭取數月內提交方案。李家超說得較為具體的，主要是一些「頂層設計」。競選期間，李家超提出成立兩個工作組，推進覓地建屋，昨天答問會，他表示還會另設兩個工作組，分別處理跨代貧窮及地區事務，另外他亦會成立「特首政策組」出謀獻策，以及每月安排司局長往立法會舉行「前廳交流會」，促進行政立法關係。這些都是現屆政府的新創制。

香港貧富懸殊嚴重，打破跨代貧窮至為重要。政府推出措施幫助劏房學生，當然是好事，但區區兩千名初中生受惠，人數未免太少；師友配對有助基層學生個人成長，但要克服跨代貧窮，最重要還是從制度入手，創造更多向上流動機會、改善基層居住環境、打破利益固化情况。

事事躬親非李家超管治風格，昨天他亦強調，希望各司局長獨當一面，做好負責範疇工作。上級多些下放權力，可讓下屬有較大發揮空間，不過有效的監督與問責，亦是必不可少。官僚多少都有自保傾向，不想將工作指標定得太高太嚴，以免做不到被追究；若遇怠惰官員，指標更是訂得愈低愈好。由空氣質素指標到鼠患指標，以往不時都有團體質疑當局的評估方法存在問題，但求「砌靚數字」，而非切實改善問題。李家超強調施政要以結果為目標，如何制訂「關鍵績效指標」（KPI）評估工作成效與表現，各司局及部門可以提出各自看法，但一些重要工作指標，應該由特首決定，「特首政策組」作為智囊可以提供意見，務求令4個工作組所訂的指標，既務實亦進取、有難度但合理。

■Glossary 生字 /

machinery : the organisation or structure of sth; the system for doing sth

mere : used when you want to emphasize how small, unimportant, etc. sb/sth is

slothful : lazy