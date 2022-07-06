Editorial : Pay Rise for Civil Servants Cannot Be Unreasonable

The results of the annual PTS of private organisations were released in May. If one only takes into account the indicators concerned, low- and middle-ranking civil servants will receive a pay rise of 2.04% and 4.55% this year respectively, while high-ranking civil servants can even get a salary increase of 7.26%. Several civil service unions have said that the authorities should determine pay rises based on pay trend indicators. But public opinion and many business chambers have all been critical of the idea, saying that an increase of 7.26% is divorced from reality.

Yesterday (5 July), the government proposed an across-the-board pay rise of 2.5% for civil servants of all ranks. Civil service staff associations expressed dissatisfaction with the "low" increase rate. The arguments they gave were no more than sayings like how "civil servants have had their wages frozen for two years", how "refusing to follow the PTS when deciding on pay rises is a deviation from the mechanism", and so on.

However, in the consideration of civil servants' salary adjustments, the government has never simply looked at pay trend indicators or just the civil servants' demands and morale. The city's overall economic performance, inflation and the state of public finances are all factors of consideration. Under normal circumstances, when the salaries of the employees of private organisations increase and there is too big of a pay rise discrepancy between the private sector and the civil service, many people may make a career jump from the civil service to the business sector. This is a major reason for taking the situation of private organisations into consideration when making salary adjustments for civil servants. But as Hong Kong's economic situation in recent years has obviously departed from its normal state, the fact that the weight given to the consideration of pay trend indicators has decreased and that of the economic environment and public finances has increased just goes with the territory.

The respondents of the latest PTS include many sectors that have not borne the brunt of the pandemic, such as finance, insurance, public utilities, etc. As Hong Kong's strict anti-epidemic measures have affected the willingness of foreign executives to stay in the city, some large companies have had to attract or retain their talents by offering hefty salary increases. By comparison, the brain drain of senior civil servants has not been too serious. The PTS results mainly reflect the economic rebound in the second half of last year, but not the impact of the unexpected fifth wave of the pandemic that resulted in pay cuts and lay-offs in many sectors. In contrast, civil servants have a "secure job" with high and stable salaries.

Hong Kong's inflation rate was 1.3% the year before last and 1.6% last year. To a certain extent, the current across-the-board pay rise of 2.5% for all civil servants is a decision that has taken inflation into consideration. The pay rise for low-ranking civil servants is also higher than the amount originally recommended by the indicators. What would truly be unreasonable is if the government gave high-ranking civil servants a huge pay rise in line with the indicators.

明報社評2022.7.6：公僕加薪不能離地 明賞罰提升執行力

政府提出全體公務員今年劃一加薪2.5%，公務員團體紛表失望，要求當局再調整。公務員調薪安排，乃是根據6項考慮因素而釐定，薪酬趨勢調查結果僅為其中一項，所謂「不跟足調查結果就是偏離機制」之說，並不成立，何况今年薪酬調查結果明顯受一系列特殊因素影響，未能全面反映商界實際情況，以及第五波疫情衝擊，政府提出的加薪安排，跟過去兩年本港整體通脹相若，比起跟足薪酬調查給高級公務員加薪7.26%，合理得多。公務員改革，除了加強統率協調，更要「明賞罰」，高級公務員升遷加薪應與工作表現掛鈎，而非論資排輩、「人加我加」。

一年一度的私人機構薪酬趨勢調查5月出爐，若只參考相關指標，今年低層及中層公務員分別可加薪2.04%及4.55%，高層公務員更可加薪7.26%。多個公務員工會表示，當局應按薪酬趨勢指標加薪，輿論和商會則紛紛批評，7.26%的加幅脫離現實。

政府昨天提出，各級公務員薪酬劃一上調2.5%。公務員團體不滿加幅「偏低」，理據離不開「公僕已經凍薪兩年」、「不按薪趨調查加薪是偏離機制」，云云。

然而，政府考慮公務員調薪，從來不是只看薪酬指標，又或公務員訴求與士氣，整體經濟表現、通脹及公共財政狀况，皆屬考慮因素。正常狀態下，私人機構員工薪津上漲，公僕加薪幅度相差太遠，可能導致不少人棄官從商，公務員調薪會參考私人機構情況，這是一個重要原因。可是這幾年本港經濟情況，明顯不是常態，薪酬指標參考作用下降，經濟環境及公共財政的比重上升，乃是理所當然。

薪酬調查涵蓋對象，包括很多未受疫情重挫的行業，諸如金融、保險、公共事業等；香港防疫從嚴，影響外地高管留港意欲，部分大企業要大幅加薪吸引或挽留人才，相對而言，資深公務員流失未算嚴重。薪酬調查結果主要反映去年下半年經濟反彈，沒料到第五波疫情驟至，不少行業減薪裁員，反觀公務員是「鐵飯碗」，薪高糧準。

前年本港通脹率為1.3%，去年則為1.6%，現在公務員劃一加薪2.5%，某程度有顧及通脹情况，低層公務員加幅亦比原先指標為高。跟足指標給高級公務員大幅加薪，才是不合理。

■Glossary

生字

dish out : to give sth, often to a lot of people or in large amounts

come/go with the territory : to be a normal and accepted part of a particular job, situation, etc.

lay-off : an act of making people unemployed because there is no more work left for them to do