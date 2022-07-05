Editorial : Public Housing Targets Must Be Pragmatic but Ambitious

Assigning public housing applicants to a unit within three years of application was a goal proposed by the first CE Tung Chee-hwa. The target was met earlier than scheduled after the 1998 financial crisis. But for many years afterwards, the government stopped creating land, and the consequences were far-reaching. In 2012, the waiting time for public housing was still kept within three years, but the shortage of land for putting up housing was already quite serious, and the authorities had to use every inch of land to build flats. By the time a new administration was sworn in in 2017, the waiting time for public housing had already exceeded four years. This year, it has even surpassed six years. The last CE Carrie Lam mentioned earlier that finding land and putting up housing are not overnight tasks. The entire effort is like planting trees, which provide shade that benefits later generations. There is some truth in this analogy. The crux of the matter is whether there are enough "trees" planted and whether they can thrive and provide shade as soon as possible.

As early as seven to eight years ago, the government had predicted that the numbers of public housing units to be built over the next ten years would show a "low-head-high-tail" pattern. Now we are supposed to be in the "high-tail" period in the latter 5 years, where we can reap the fruits of earlier efforts. The reality, however, is that it has turned out to be a "low-head-low-tail" situation: there have been significant delays in the progress of land creation and housing construction, and over the next two or three years, the housing supply will even be facing a shortfall. The previous administration claimed to have found 350 hectares of land that could be used for the construction of 330,000 public housing units in the next 10 years. Yet, all that is simply empty talk if the land that has been found cannot be developed. What the public is the most worried about is that the ending of a "low-head-high-tail" situation becoming a "low-head-low-tail" one will repeat itself, and finding land and putting up housing will become something unachievable in the short term and an empty slogan in the long term. Every administration has talked loftily about "planting trees", but has shifted the responsibility for getting things done onto the next administration. John Lee has stressed that the competence of the new administration is different from that of the previous administrations. The public certainly expects a completely transformed performance from government officials rather than the recycling of old ways.

Early this year, the then Secretary for Transport and Housing said that with the current progress of housing construction, it would probably take at least 15 to 20 years to achieve the goal of reducing the waiting time to three years. In the past, the government has spent a lot of time discussing how to find land to build housing. The next five years will be the time to make an all-out effort. The government's current plan of shortening the process of land creation and housing construction can only reduce the time frame by about 3.5 to 4 years. Even if the requisition of land goes smoothly, it will still take more than 10 years to achieve the goal. It is necessary to be even more aggressive. The development of the periphery of country parks is a project that has a better chance of achieving immediate results in the short to medium term. The new administration can restart work related to this. As for the Land Sharing Scheme, not much progress has been made, as developers have been lukewarm in their participation. The government can actually take the initiative and put forward specific sharing proposals to developers rather than wait indefinitely for developers to submit proposals voluntarily.

明報社評2022.7.5：房屋目標須務實進取 減少劏房戶可訂指標

土地房屋是新政府施政重點，行政長官李家超表示，已有一些增加房屋供應的新思維，希望先讓公屋平均輪候時間不再加長，進而縮短。公屋供應面臨斷層，增加房屋供應需要時間，指望5年內實現「3年上樓」，並不現實，可是如果僅僅以「不再加長」又或「輪候時間6年左右」，作為未來5年工作指標，未免太過保守。

3年上樓是首任特首董建華提出的目標，金融風暴後提早達標，惟政府之後停止造地多年，遺禍深遠。2012年，公屋仍能做到3年上樓，可是缺地建屋情况已相當嚴重，當局要見縫插針式「起樓」。2017年政府換屆，公屋輪候時間已超過4年，今年更「破六」。上任特首林鄭月娥早前提到，覓地建屋非朝夕之事，前人種樹，後人乘涼，所言不假，問題是種的樹夠不夠、能否茁壯成長、早日成蔭。

公營房屋10年落成量「頭輕尾重」，政府早在7、8年前已提出，現在理應進入了後5年「尾重」收成期，現實卻是「頭輕尾又輕」，造地建屋進度嚴重滯後，未來兩三年，房屋供應更面臨斷層。上屆政府聲稱覓得350公頃土地，未來10年可建33萬間公屋，但覓得的土地一日發展不了，不過紙上談兵。市民最擔心結局又是「頭輕尾重」變成「頭輕尾輕」，覓地建屋「短期無辦法、長期得過講」，每屆政府高談「種樹」，卻將「幹成事」的責任，一屆推一屆。李家超強調，新政府執行能力跟以往有所不同，市民當然期望見到官員們有脫胎換骨表現，而非舊酒新瓶。

今年初，時任運房局長表示，根據目前建屋進度，要做到3年上樓，相信至少要等15至20年。過去政府花了大量時間討論如何覓地建屋，未來5年是全力去幹的時候。縮短造地建屋流程，現時政府的方案，大約只能縮短3年半至4年，即使收地順利，依然要10年以上，有必要更加進取。發展郊野公園邊陲，是較有機會在短中期立竿見影的項目，新政府可以重啟相關工作。土地共享計劃進展不多，發展商參與不算積極，政府大可反客為主，主動向發展商提出具體共享建議，而不是一味等發展商自願提交方案。

■Glossary 生字 /

arrest sth : to stop a process or a development

analogy : a comparison of one thing with another thing that has similar features; a feature that is similar

requisition : a formal, official written request or demand for sth