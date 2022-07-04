Editorial : Addressing Hong Kong's Brain Drain

Talents that have moved overseas include people who have accumulated a considerable amount of work experience and have thus become the backbone of all kinds of industries as well as primary and secondary school students. The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has lowered its admission standards this year. Candidates who have failed either the Chinese or the English subject will still have the chance to apply for a place in the university. The impact of brain drain cannot be underestimated.

In the meantime, China's Ministry of Education has recently announced that it has approved the establishment of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) (Guangzhou). City University (Dongguan) has also gotten the green light to start preparing for its establishment. The Shenzhen Qianhai Authority has signed an agreement with HKU to cooperate in nurturing talent. Together with the Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), which have been established for 15 and 8 years respectively, Hong Kong tertiary institutions already have — or will have — five branches altogether in the Greater Bay Area. In recent years, the Greater Bay Area has also been determined to establish more universities. With its 38 universities, Guangzhou has leaped up the ladder to become the city with the fifth greatest number of universities in China. As for Shenzhen, it has built four universities over the past ten years, while Dongguan and Foshan have also opened three and two universities respectively.

Universities in the Greater Bay Area that are jointly run by the mainland and Hong Kong are all targeting Hong Kong's advantages, adopting Hong Kong's management model and leveraging university subjects where Hong Kong enjoys an advantage. The first batch of undergraduate major programmes opened by HKUST in its Nansha, Guangzhou campus are about artificial intelligence, data science and big data technology, intelligent manufacturing engineering, etc. There are also 15 major programmes for research institutes, including those about advanced materials, intelligent transportation, microelectronics, etc. The fields that Shenzhen requires HKU to jointly offer include law, financial technology, entrepreneurial practice, carbon neutrality, cutting-edge technology industries, etc. The Shenzhen Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU)-Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) University adopts Russian as the medium of instruction to nuture talent for the Belt and Road Initiative.

It is a common international practice to use proactive measures to compete for talent. Shanghai recently announced that it will change its past screening method so as to grant Shanghai household registration to all graduates of that year's master's and doctor's programmes in the city's universities. Although Shanghai has a population of 25 million and implements the national policy on limiting population expansion in megacities, it has spared no effort in attracting talent and is attracting highly educated talent in a targeted manner. This will not only alleviate potential worries about a drop in the labour force proportion of the city's population, but also optimise the population structure.

Hong Kong is already facing a brain drain, and there is an urgent need to replenish the highly educated population. In an era of intense competition for talent, countries and cities with enterprise are stepping up their efforts in a targeted manner. "When sailing against the current, if you don't advance, you will fall behind," as the saying goes. If Hong Kong still believes that good wine needs no bush or continues to sit back and wait, the brain drain will only be exacerbated in the end.

■Glossary 生字 /

brain drain : the movement of highly skilled and qualified people to a country where they can work in better conditions and earn more money

green light : permission for a project, etc. to start or continue

leverage : to get as much advantage or profit as possible from sth that you have