Editorial : Hong Kong-style Capitalism Needs a Revamp

Since Hong Kong's handover, its GDP has nearly doubled. But the Gini coefficient, which reflects the disparity between the rich and the poor, has continued to rise. In the past, the SAR authorities often boasted about Hong Kong being the freest economy in the world. But Hong Kong also ranks among the top in the world in terms of the disparity between the rich and the poor. The last two governments have strengthened poverty alleviation work and introduced systems such as minimum wage. For many grassroots citizens, however, these measures merely amount to a drop in the ocean. The biggest political issue is people's livelihood. If this issue is not taken care of properly, it will definitely be detrimental to the long-term stability of Hong Kong.

Over the past ten years or so, politics in Hong Kong have become radicalised and society has become pan-politicised. Some people have simply blamed people's livelihood problems on mainlanders fighting for jobs, taking up social welfare benefits, pushing up property prices, etc. They have exaggerated issues such as the so-called "China-Hong Kong conflict" and the "mainlandisation" of Hong Kong. People in Hong Kong and the mainland have different lifestyles and ideologies, and there are indeed conflicts that need the authorities' timely intervention. Yet, if these conflicts are blown out of proportion, they will only cloud our judgement.

Since the handover, Hong Kong's society and economy have undergone tremendous changes, and many internal and external factors are at play. Economic globalisation and the rise of China are two prominent factors. Hong Kong has traditionally played a relatively one-way role of acting as a bridgehead for Western foreign investment to enter the mainland. In recent years, the city has increasingly become the gateway for China to project its influence when it "ventures abroad". The closer China stands near the centre of the international stage, the more Chinese elements the world has. Mainlanders and their wealth have become increasingly active in Hong Kong, and the use of Mandarin and simplified Chinese has naturally increased. This is the result of China's rise and how it has rewritten the world economic order. Perhaps the truly biggest failure of Hong Kong is that it has not made good use of the wealth and opportunities created by economic globalisation.

Of course, there are many more internal reasons that make people's livelihood problems in Hong Kong difficult to resolve. The most obvious example is that in the beginning of this century, the SAR government had stopped creating land for many years, which led to a shortfall in the supply of public and private housing. Since then, property prices have gotten higher and higher, and the waiting time for public housing has become longer and longer. Expenses on rents and mortgage payments have taken up a large proportion of the income of many citizens and households. Grassroots families' wait to get on the property ladder has become endless, and they can only live in subdivided flats measuring less than 100 square feet and pay a disproportionate rent, suffering all forms of exploitation. Growing up in poor living conditions, the children of dwellers of subdivided flats can be said to have already lost early in the race. The result is the exacerbation of intergenerational poverty. It is no exaggeration to say that the housing problem is the crux of the poverty problem in Hong Kong.

Article 5 of the Basic Law stipulates that the original capitalist system shall remain unchanged in the SAR for 50 years. It does not mean that the SAR can turn a blind eye to the highly exploitative situation of Hong Kong-style capitalism.

明報社評2022.7.1：港式資本主義要改良 50年不變非擋箭牌

香港回歸25周年，國家主席習近平相隔5年，再臨香江。回首這5年，香港確是飽歷風雨，放眼將來，如何振作向前、開啟新篇章，特區政府任重道遠。香港需要拋開新自由主義經濟迷思，力保民生、助基層，特區施政長期向既得利益過度傾斜的情况，必須改變。

香港經濟生產總值，回歸以來增長接近一倍，然而反映貧富懸殊狀况的堅尼系數卻持續攀升。以往特區當局常自詡，香港是全球最自由經濟體，但論貧富懸殊程度，香港同樣位居世界前列。雖然近兩屆政府加強扶貧工作、引入最低工資等制度，可是對不少基層市民來說，只是杯水車薪。民生是最大的政治，搞不好定必不利香港長治久安。

過去10多年，香港政治激進化、社會泛政治化，部分人將民生問題簡單歸咎於內地人爭飯碗、佔用福利、炒高樓價，等等，渲染所謂「中港矛盾」、「大陸化」等議題。香港與內地民眾生活習慣和想法有差異，矛盾確實存在，需要當局及時介入疏導，但無限放大炒作，只會一葉障目。

回歸以來，香港社會經濟變化巨大，涉及很多內外因素，經濟全球化與中國崛起是兩個突出因素。香港傳統上是西方外資進軍內地的橋頭堡，角色較為單向，近年則愈益成為國家「走出去」投放影響力的門戶。國家愈站近國際舞台中心，世界就愈多中國元素。內地人、財在港愈益活躍，普通話、簡體字使用自然增多，這是中國崛起改寫世界經濟秩序的結果。要說香港真正最大的問題，也許是沒有好好善用經濟全球化所創造的財富和機遇。

當然，香港民生問題積重難返，還有很多內因。最明顯就是本世紀初，特區政府停止造地多年，導致公私營房屋供應出現斷層，樓價愈飈愈高，公屋輪候時間愈來愈長。供樓租樓開支，佔去很多市民及家庭大筆收入，基層家庭上樓無期，只能蝸居不足百呎劏房、支付不成比例租金，飽受剝削；劏房戶子女成長環境惡劣，「輸在起跑線」，結果就是加劇世代貧窮。說房屋問題是香港貧窮問題癥結所在，絕不為過。

《基本法》第5條列明特區保持原有資本主義制度50年不變，不等於可以對港式資本主義高度剝削的狀况置諸不理。

■Glossary 生字 /

vicissitude : one of the many changes and problems in a situation or in your life, that you have to deal with

favouritism : the act of unfairly treating one person better than others because you like them better

boast : to talk in a way that shows you are too proud of sth that you have or can do