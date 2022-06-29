Editorial : The Mainland Cuts Inbound Quarantine Time

Chief Executive-elect John Lee revealed days ago that he was drawing up a strategy for reopening Hong Kong's borders with the mainland and foreign countries. That included working out some interim measures to reduce the inconvenience for people travelling to and returning from the mainland. The latest anti-epidemic policy announced by the State Council yesterday (28 June) also included an item related to quarantine arrangements for inbound travellers. The original "14+7" requirement will be changed to "7+3". As the pandemic has begun to ease off in recent months, the adjustment of the anti-epidemic policy will undoubtedly help loosen the restraints on economic activities. But one might be mistaken if one merely looks at the reduced inbound quarantine period to conclude that the mainland is preparing to reopen its borders and restore normality — or that it is even planning to gradually abandon the dynamic zero-COVID strategy.

Omicron is highly transmissible but has a short incubation period, which seldom reaches seven days. Strict approaches like the "14+7" arrangement are no longer necessary. The change of the quarantine period to "7+3" this time on the mainland applies not only to inbound travellers, but also to close contacts of infected people. For people on the mainland, it is the latter that matters in the policy adjustment.

Of course, while Hongkongers are concerned about the issue of border reopening, their focus is on the shortening of the entry quarantine period required. Although in the eyes of Hongkongers, the new policy is still quite a far cry from the reopening of borders without quarantine requirements, the threshold for entering the mainland has already been greatly lowered. Prior to the adjustment, even if many Hongkongers urgently needed to return to the mainland to work or to attend weddings or funerals, it was difficult for them to do so because the 21-day quarantine period was too long. Now that the quarantine period is halved, the time cost will be significantly reduced. It is expected that many businessmen and citizens separated from their family members for a long time will want to travel northward shortly.

The system of border entry quotas and quarantine arrangements at "health stations" is the mainland's way of controlling the number of inbound travellers. Hongkongers returning to the mainland have to make prior reservations online for entry quotas and accommodation at health stations first. As the limited quota cannot meet the demand, making reservations under the "14+7" arrangement is already not so easy. When the arrangement becomes "7+3" later, the demand will surge further, and it will easily be even more difficult to reserve a place. The Hong Kong government should discuss the matter with the mainland as soon as possible to raise the quota and supply of health station rooms appropriately.

明報社評2022.6.29：內地入境隔離縮短 港府通關仍待推進

內地調整疫情防控方案，入境者隔離安排，由之前「14＋7」（即14天集中隔離另加7天居家監測），改為「7＋3」。香港與內地通關未有着落，新安排下港人北上所要付出的時間成本顯著減少，相信不少人會躍躍欲試，最大問題反而在於預約回內地配額及健康驛站（類似檢疫酒店）僧多粥少，港府應盡快與內地當局商量，改善瓶頸問題。國家衛健委今次調整控疫方案，主要是因應Omicron特點，以及之前地方防疫措施層層加碼等流弊，不代表動態清零方針有變，如何推進與內地免檢疫通關，仍是下屆特區政府必須處理的課題。

候任行政長官李家超日前透露，正在擬定對內對外通關策略，包括制訂中期臨時措施，減少往返內地人士的不便。國務院昨天公布新版疫情防控方案，其中一項亦跟入境人員隔離有關，原有「14+7」做法，將改為「7+3」。近月內地疫情已見緩和，調整防疫方案，無疑有為經濟活動鬆綁的作用，惟單單着眼縮短入境隔離時間這一點，認為內地正準備開關復常，甚至打算逐步放棄動態清零，恐怕亦非事實。

Omicron傳播力高但潛伏期短，鮮有長達7天，像「14+7」般嚴厲的做法，已無必要。今次內地將檢疫隔離日數改為「7+3」，涵蓋對象不止是入境人員，還包括密切接觸者。對內地民眾而言，後者才是政策調整重點。

當然，港人關注通關，焦點落在縮短入境隔離要求。新方案對港人而言，雖然跟免檢疫通關仍有頗大差距，但入境門檻確已降低不少。之前不少港人縱有迫切需要返回內地公幹又或出席紅白二事，都因為21天檢疫期太長，難以成行，現在隔離時間縮短一半，時間成本顯著減少，預料不少商家，以及長期與親人分隔兩地的市民，都想短期內北上。

入境配額以及「健康驛站」檢疫安排，是內地控制入境人數的方式。港人回內地，需要先在網上預約配額及健康驛站，由於額度有限，僧多粥少，「14+7」下要預約，本來已不是那麼輕鬆，日後變成「7+3」，需求急增，預約隨時更見困難，港府應盡快跟內地方面商討適度增加配額及供應。

■Glossary 生字 /

itch for sth : to want to do sth very much

a far cry from sth : a very different experience from sth

halve : to reduce by a half; to make sth reduce by a half