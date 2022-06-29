Common Nonsense：To Infinity and Beyond...

Andy, we are told, saw Lightyear in 1995 and just loved its eponymous space hero. He would be thrilled by receiving Buzz the action figure in Toy Story and would even go on to favour Buzz at the expense of poor Woody. Now, we are seeing the same movie which Andy saw. We are thrown to the backstory/origin myth/metaverse which gives the source materials to the Buzz in Toy Story. However, the Buzz in Lightyear is a life much larger than the Buzz in Toy Story.

The Buzz in Toy Story, among his fellow toy characters, is a self-conscious toy figure who was first crushed by an identity crisis when he realised he's no longer the space ranger fighting the evil nemesis Zurg in outer space but one of the playthings owned by master Andy. The Buzz in Lightyear, though retaining the same round eyes and square jaws (but, be prepared, he's got hair!), is a fictional real space ranger who, out of his own fault, has caused his turnip-shaped spaceship and the entire crew stranded in a hostile planet, being vulnerable to a very uncertain future. To redeem his fault, he endeavours to test the hyperspace fuel which may power his doomed spaceship to shoot back home. He takes his fighter jet to test the fuel as if Tom Cruise is testing his hypersonic jet in Top Gun: Maverick. But, unlike hypersonic, the hyperspace speed trumps light speed and invokes time dilation which, in plain English, affects the time experienced by the traveller and renders time relative to speed, resulting in divergent travels of time experienced in different spaces. A few minutes' hyperspace test flights up there means four years lapsed down on that planet. Whenever Buzz returns from such a test flight, he would find his beloved friends having aged by years. This is well explained by Einstein's special theory of relativity which we all are familiar but yet to comprehend. Decades ago I as a curious but serious young man opened Bertrand Russell's ABC of Relativity and read these lines,

'When two observers perceive what is regarded as one occurrence, there are certain similarities, and also certain differences, between their perceptions.'

Decades later, no longer serious or young, I still remember these lines as I don't recall the rest of the book or, perhaps, I have never understood anything in the book apart from these lines. The only relief to me is that, never mind, we all have watched Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014) in which the relativity of time is handsomely played out by the equally handsome Matthew McConaughey. Enjoy the story and drama and be unannoyed by the physics and metaphysics underneath (Nolan may disagree as he retained a Nobel physics laureate as the film's scientific adviser who even subsequently wrote a book titled The Science of Interstellar to explain everything!).

The drama in Lightyear is that Buzz's friends and comrades try settling down and taming that otherwise hostile planet while Buzz busies himself entirely in testing his hyperspace fuel with the dream of bringing his people back home which is never specified in the film. Decades have passed on the ground but Buzz only has experienced a few flights of a few minutes in the outer space. The time difference has become a life divider between Buzz and his friends who, for better or worse, have already lived their lives which Buzz, though staying young, has no opportunity to witness or share.

To me, the Toy Story franchise is always about such a time divergence. The toy master Andy is only a kid in the first episode, being always thrilled or saddened with his assembly of toys. When Andy grows up through the sequels, his toy assembly doesn't. Buzz the action figure remains heroic but still a heroic toy. Though Pixar stresses that Buzz the space ranger must be differentiated from Buzz the toy (that's reportedly why Buzz in Lightyear is voiced by Chris Evans aka Captain America instead of Tim Allen who voiced Buzz the action figure), the fate attached to both Buzzes is indistinguishably poignant and tragic.

Buzz murmurs 'to infinity' but he never does as a mortal who and his contemporaries are helplessly subject to cruelty of time which, though, is relative. But Buzz the mortal in Lightyear still has a choice. Whether to go on for the time-consuming dream of leaving the hostile planet or, like many others, to keep one's feet on the ground and plant flowers whenever there is a chance. Apart from time, life choices are relative too.

'We are all in the gutter but some of us are looking at the stars', reminds Oscar Wilde. But Buzz's fellow space rangers may respectfully beg to differ. To leave or to live, that's the question some of us are too anxious to ask and answer.

by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.