Editorial：Nansha's Plan to Attract Talent

Since the signing of the framework agreement in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2017, progress has been stalled due to serious social incidents in Hong Kong and the global pandemic, but the opening of a new chapter for the Greater Bay Area cannot be delayed any longer. The Greater Bay Area involves 9 plus 2 cities. Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong are all vying to play a leading role. With their respective strengths, it is still difficult to determine which city will emerge victorious. Now a new competitor has emerged suddenly, as the Nansha government has made a pre-emptive move by publishing a development plan for the Greater Bay Area. The intent is obvious: it is aware that the development of the Greater Bay Area will start anew — there are no two ways about it — and by acting early it can get ahead of other cities and benefit more.

When it comes to the development prospects of a city, it is the most sustainable if cutting-edge technology is the goal. China's "14th Five-Year Plan" clearly states that it supports Hong Kong in building an international innovation and technology centre. This points towards a way out for Hong Kong and potentially a new avenue to economic growth. Developing the innovation and technology industry is what every city wants to do, but not every city has the qualities to do it. Hong Kong originally has excellent qualities — several of its universities have strong research capabilities, and the city has more and closer ties with the international market. However, Hong Kong has been acting slowly.

Nansha proposes to "build a cooperation base for the innovation and technology industry", stating clearly that it needs to rely on the scientific research capabilities of the Nansha campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. It will actively take up where the various scientific research in Hong Kong left off as well as their transformations, and will also welcome Hong Kong's private equity funds to participate in the financing. The former is about using what is already there to generate synergy but not treating it as the only thing to rely on. In addition to making the right preparations and cultivating its own scientific research base, it can also rely on the scientific research capabilities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, which are close to Nansha. As for welcoming Hong Kong to participate in the financing, it seems to be just a polite thing to say. What is being implied is that Hong Kong can join in, but it can also not. After all, there is not a lack of funds, and including the suggestion in the report presented to the State Council can show sincerity.

When it comes to developing innovation and technology, talent — or more precisely, talent that the entire international community tries to attract — is of the utmost importance. The Nansha plan proposes to attract talent from Hong Kong to invest in Nansha by providing tax incentives. Hongkongers currently working in the Greater Bay Area can benefit from the "Hong Kong Tax for Hong Kong people" scheme, enjoying rebates of the portion of income tax that they pay over the 15% mark, which is the maximum income tax rate in Hong Kong. The Nansha government has proposed an even more generous scheme, i.e., exempting Hongkongers from paying the portion above the 15% mark, thus saving them time and the hassle of applying for the rebates and the problem of delayed tax rebates. Furthermore, there will also be various arrangements for accommodation, children's schooling, etc. These advantages will not be exclusive to Hongkongers, but will also be offered to talent from other parts of the world. The aim is to attract talent from both Hong Kong and the world.

Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang has said that cooperation between Nansha, Hong Kong and Macao is far greater than competition. The sincerity and intention of Guangdong about cooperation cannot be doubted, but if Hong Kong does not actively participate in the cooperation, competition will become the dominant factor.

明報社評 2022.6.28：南沙拋大灣區方案 率先搶人才搶政策

/ Glossary /生字 /

endorse：to say publicly that you support a person, statement or course of action

vie：to compete strongly with sb in order to obtain or achieve sth

avenue：a choice or way of making progress towards sth