Editorial : Wrongful Red Codes in Zhengzhou

The incident originated from the financial difficulties that several township banks in Zhengzhou had run into, which rendered them unable to process depositors' withdrawals. Many depositors who live in Zhengzhou or other cities visited the banks in person to raise the matter. No sooner had some depositors arrived in Zhengzhou from other cities than their health codes turned red. This also happened to some depositors living in Zhengzhou who went to the bank. It has now been found that, of the 1,317 depositors whose health codes turned red, 446 saw their codes become red after arriving at the bank. 871 depositors' codes became red before they even arrived in Zhengzhou.

The Health Code scheme is a result of the effort to prevent and control COVID-19. According to the "Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Law", if a supervisor or other directly responsible personnel fail to report the situation of infectious diseases or try to conceal the situation, make a false report, or delay the reporting of such, he or she will be given administrative sanctions if the spread, prevalence or other serious consequences of infectious diseases are caused. If the mistake constitutes a crime, criminal responsibility shall be investigated. The health code is a type of pandemic situation report. Wrongful red codes are false reports of the pandemic situation. Although they will not cause the spread of the pandemic, those wrongfully issued a red code are deprived of their personal freedom, and people across the country now have doubts about the integrity of the Health Code scheme. The matter should be categorised as "other serious consequences".

Now Zhengzhou officials have only been investigated for "chaotic course of action". However, the manipulation of the health code for reasons other than pandemic prevention is a typical case of abuse of power. If criminal responsibility is to be investigated, a government official who abuses his or her power or neglects his or her duties, causing colossal damage to public assets, the state and the interests of the people shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of up to three years or criminal detention. If the circumstances are particularly serious, he or she shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of between three and seven years.

Whether the "wrongful red codes" incident was just the "chaotic course of action" of individual officials or whether some people were abusing their power to achieve a certain purpose must be thoroughly investigated before a conclusion can be drawn. But now that an agency in the Zhengzhou government is investigating another agency of the same rank, there will inevitably be room for doubt.

There is a lack of transparency in the investigation report by the Zhengzhou Municipal Disciplinary Committee. Its contents are incomplete, inaccurate and dubious, making it all the more necessary for the central government to intervene. At present, many parts of the country are suffering from pandemic fatigue, and some citizens who have been under lockdown for a long time have developed resistant feelings. At such a critical moment, any problem that damages the management of the Health Code scheme will make things worse. The State Council's timely investigation of the "wrongful red codes" incident, the publication of truthful findings and the severe punishment of officials who violated the law and regulations will set the record straight and enhance the integrity of the Health Code scheme.

明報社評2022.6.27：鄭州官員亂紅碼 自查輕判難服眾

河南鄭州市官員將1000多名跟銀行有金錢糾紛的市民的健康碼，賦予紅碼，企圖以此阻止他們到銀行交涉，事件曝光後，舉國嘩然，因為在全國管控疫情的嚴厲措施下，不同程度制約每一國人的行動自由，而官員將健康碼的權力當做兒戲，讓人擔憂還有其他官員操弄健康碼達到防疫以外的目的。

事緣鄭州市幾間鄉鎮銀行出現財政問題，無法正常兌付存戶的取款，不少存戶親身從鄭州及其他城市到銀行交涉，一些從外地來的存戶，一到鄭州健康碼便立即轉紅碼，一些鄭州市的存戶到銀行後，健康碼也變紅。現在查明，1317名變紅碼的存戶，其中446人到銀行後變紅碼，871名存戶甚至還沒有到鄭州也變了紅碼。

健康碼是防治新冠疫情的產物，根據《傳染病防治法》，未履行傳染病疫情通報，或者隱瞞、謊報、緩報傳染病疫情的；造成傳染病傳播、流行或者其他嚴重後果的，對主管人員和其他直接責任人員，給予行政處分；構成犯罪的，追究刑事責任。健康碼屬於疫情報告的一種，「亂紅碼」是謊報疫情，雖不會造成疫情傳播，但被「亂紅碼」者的人身自由被剝奪，全國人民對健康碼的嚴肅性產生懷疑，應該屬於其他嚴重後果。

現在鄭州市官員被追究的只是「亂作為」，但以防治疫情以外的原因操弄健康碼，是典型的濫用職權，如果要追究刑事責任，官員濫用職權或者玩忽職守，致使公共財產、國家和人民利益遭受重大損失的，處3年以下有期徒刑或者拘役；情節特別嚴重的，處3年以上7年以下有期徒刑。

究竟「亂紅碼」只是個別官員的「亂作為」，抑或是濫用職權以達到某種目的，必須要徹查才能得出結論，但現時由鄭州市的機構去查同級的另一個機構，肯定有瓜田李下的問題。

由於鄭州市紀委的調查報告透明度不足，內容不盡不實，疑竇百出，中央政府介入的必要性就更大。目前全國很多地方出現抗疫疲勞，一些長期封控地方的市民有抗拒情緒，在這個關鍵時刻，任何損害健康碼管理的問題，都會造成雪上加霜的後果。國務院及時調查鄭州「亂紅碼」事件，公布真相，嚴懲違法亂紀官員，才能以正視聽，提高健康碼的信用。

