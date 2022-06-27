英語雞精班：The Final Chapter

In Monkey Borrows the Palmleaf Fan, Monkey is on a pilgrimage to the Land of the West with his fellow disciples. Yet, the parching heat blocking their way makes borrowing the magical palmleaf fan a dire need.

Monkey manages to borrow it from Princess Iron Fan and Bull Demon King in a very witty way. He morphs into a cricket, bouncing on the Princess's stomach to force her to yield, but she tricked him. After failing to get Bull Demon's help, he weaves a spell to become his doppelgänger. Reunited with "her husband" after years apart—because of another Princess's trap — the Fan Princess is beside herself. In a collection of stories interwoven with ancient conceptions of marriage and Chinese cultural values, the final chapter comes down to this: can Monkey finish the mission and continue the quest? Leaf through the pages to find out.

（4 of 4）

A Collection of Three Chinese Classics

■Giveaway 送好書 /

Want a copy of Monkey Borrows the Palmleaf Fan? Answer the question below in either English or Chinese and send it with your name, address and phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 4 July 2022, and it will be the last of this series.

◆Question: Is the Monkey King the most enduring figure in classic Chinese literature? Why?

Thanks: The Chinese University of Hong Kong Press / Illustration: Lo King-man

■Text: Staff Reporter ̷

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)