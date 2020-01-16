Idiom Magic : BELIEVE IN (3) 對……贊成或認可

【明報專訊】"I firmly believe in doing what is best for my subjects (國民)," the King was heard to say. "According to the latest opinion polls (民意調查), your subjects believe in you doing good for them, too," an aide (助手) replied. "However," the aide continued, "they also said they believed in less taxation (徵稅)." In this instance, believe in is to favour or support an idea. "I trust none of them believes in miracles," the King answered.