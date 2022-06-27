Mona's Musings : Bare Necessities?

First, there are books sucked into the depths of the shelves. Quietly, they contort to fill up all possible gaps, creating a false visual harmony that encourages more purchases. As much as books are a necessity, I barely remember how half of them got to the shelf.

Then, there are clothes embedded into each other due to a long period of stagnation. I have no appetite for quick fashion, and was therefore astonished by how many items I own. It all boils down to simple maths — five small purchases a year will make fifty over a decade. Given that clothes barely get worn out and our sizes don't change drastically, old items conveniently get retained. A couple of my possessions date back to high school!

Lastly, there is the notorious paper. In a largely electronic world, leaflets and paper communication are still popular among big businesses. If one isn't decisive enough, they easily pass the initial screening and end up sitting comfortably in all available spaces. I found myself staring blankly at their contents often, failing to decide if the piece of document is useful or disposable.

As I dredged through my possessions, I found an old picture of my twenty-year-old self with a huge backpack. It was all I took on an annual train adventure around Europe. Necessity is a relative concept that evolves, often in size, over time.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

