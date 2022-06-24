Editorial : Reopening of Borders with the Mainland

In an interview, John Lee talked about the reopening of borders with the mainland. He mentioned around three main points. First, he reiterated that "the full reopening of borders with the mainland and the resumption of trade and flow of personnel" should be the priority, but he also recognised the importance of Hong Kong getting connected with foreign places. Second, he would charge Lo Chung Mau, the incoming Secretary for Health, with the task of evaluating the pandemic situation, i.e., "the formulation of interim measures that will reduce the inconvenience of people travelling to and from the mainland but will not add additional risks to the mainland at the same time". Third, he would study suggestions such as allowing people arriving in Hong Kong from foreign regions to self-isolate at home and shortening the number of quarantine days in designated hotels. Lo Chung Mau said that after taking office, he would try to reduce the restrictions on travellers coming to Hong Kong. He added that if patients could be identified early — coupled with measures like home isolation and requiring travellers to use "point-to-point" travel — then the conditions would be there for shortening the number of quarantine days. In the future, the government would need to increase the speed and capacity of nucleic acid testing.

Hong Kong's defences against imported cases had been strict. However, after the experience of the fifth wave of the pandemic, Hong Kong's anti-epidemic situation as it stands is indeed very different from that six months ago. Although the vaccination rates of young children and the elderly are still not high enough and the three-dose vaccination rate needs to go higher, Hong Kong's barrier against severe cases, achieved by natural infections and vaccination, will hold up relatively well in the short term. If there are no new high-risk variants, theoretically, the conditions will be ripe for relaxing entry quarantine restrictions again without having to worry too much about the surge in severe cases and deaths.

In August and September last year, the issue of reopening the borders with the mainland started to appear on Hong Kong's agenda. Strictly speaking, that was not demanded by the central government or the mainland authorities. It was about Hong Kong returning to normal under the zero-COVID policy, as retail, catering and other industries were eager to see the reopening the borders with the mainland to inject momentum into the economy. At that time, Europe and the US had reopened their borders only recently, and it still remained to be seen whether it was safe or not to do so. As for other countries, most of them were facing problems such as vaccine shortages or insufficient vaccination rates, thus lacking the conditions to reopen their borders safely. Over half a year on, the demand for quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the mainland is still strong, but the external situation is quite different. As neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea are gradually pushing for the reopening of borders, Hong Kong is under the cosh when it comes to the recovery of the shipping industry, the competition for talent and the hosting of major events. For example, the Hong Kong Sevens is a major international sports event. It has been suspended for several years since 2019. This year, Singapore has already resumed the organisation of similar competitions. As it is uncertain when Hong Kong will host the event again, the organisers may indeed be looking for another host in the long run.

After the new governance team takes office, a plan should be finalised as fast as possible. Consultations with the mainland authorities should be initiated as soon as possible to assess the plan's practical feasibility.

明報社評2022.6.24：開拓港式通關之路 閉環「點對點」待探討

七一將至，新政府上場在即，如何處理通關問題，備受關注。本周初，國務院任命特區新班子官員，港澳辦談及中央「5點期待」，希望新政府以施政實際成效回應市民關切，論排列順序，居首是房屋，其次就是通關。

李家超接受訪問談通關，重點大致有三，一是重申需要以「全面與內地通關恢復貿易及人員往來」為優先，但亦承認香港與外地互聯的重要性；二是由候任醫衛局長盧寵茂檢視疫情，「制訂中期臨時措施，減少往返內地人士的不便，同時又不會為內地額外增加風險」；三是探討容許外地抵港人士居家隔離、縮短指定酒店隔離日數等建議。盧寵茂則表示，上任後將爭取減少旅客來港限制，若可提早找出患者，配合家居隔離及要求旅客採取「點對點」行程，就有條件縮短檢疫日數，未來政府需要提高處理核酸檢測的速度及數量。

香港外防輸入一直從嚴，然而經歷了第五波疫情洗禮，現時香港的抗疫形勢，跟半年前確實很不一樣。雖然長幼打針率仍嫌不足，「3針率」亦需進一步提高，惟本港透過自然感染及疫苗接種所建立的防重症屏障，短期相對穩固，若無高危新變種，理論上有條件再放寬入境檢疫限制，而毋須太擔心重症死亡數字急升。

去年8、9月，通關問題開始提上香港議事日程，嚴格來說，那不是中央或內地要求，而是香港清零下復常，零售、飲食等行業紛盼與內地通關，為經濟注入動力。其時歐美復常通關不久，穩妥與否仍需觀望，至於其他國家，大多面對不夠針或未打夠等問題，缺乏安全開關條件。大半年過去，免檢疫往返香港內地的需求依然殷切，但外圍情况卻頗有不同。隨着星日韓等周邊國家陸續推動開關，香港無論在航運復蘇、人才爭逐、盛事主辦等方面，皆感到壓力。舉例說，香港國際七人欖球賽屬國際級體壇盛事，自2019年起停辦數年，今年星洲已復辦同類賽事，香港復辦無期，主辦單位確有可能長遠另覓陣地。

新班子上台後，應盡快敲定方案，盡早跟內地當局展開磋商，評估現實可行性。

■Glossary 生字 /

interim : intended to last for only a short time until sb/sth more permanent is found

hold up : to remain strong and working effectively

under the cosh : in a difficult situation and under a lot of pressure

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)