名人教英文：Under the cosh 受制於人

安比卡：流浪隊是怎麼得手的？

Garry: I can't believe it. They were losing one-nil till right near the end.

加里：真是難以置信。直到將近完場，他們還是零比一輸給對方。

Ambika: Yes and Olympic were definitely the better team.

安比卡：是啊，奧林匹克隊無疑技高一籌。

Garry: They were and why they didn't score more I really don't know. They certainly had enough chances.

加里：不錯，真不知道為什麼他們沒有增添入球。他們實在有不少機會。

Ambika: And Rovers didn't create any chances at all. In fact they were hardly ever out of their own half.

安比卡：而流浪隊根本未能創造任何機會。事實上，他們幾乎一直留在己方的半場。

Garry: That's right. They were under the cosh for most of the time, desperately trying to keep Olympic out.

加里：是啊。他們大部分時間都是捱打，只能力求擋住奧林匹克隊攻勢。

Ambika: And then they scored two in the last five minutes after a lot of their fans had gone home, because they were sure they'd lost the match.

安比卡：而他們竟然在最後五分鐘進了兩球，當時很多流浪球迷認為流浪輸定了，已離場回家。

Garry: Really weird. I still can't quite believe it. Still we've got the two points for a home win. That's all that matters.

加里：真離奇，我至今還覺得難以置信。無論如何，我們主場獲勝，贏得兩分，那才是最重要的。

Cosh 是「結實沉重的短棍」，under the cosh (在重棍下) 當然不好受，因此常用以比喻「受到威脅或壓力」、「處於下風」等。這成語初見於一九五零年代，例如：(1) Even though he was under the cosh, he did not give up, but fought back staunchly (他雖然屈居下風，卻沒有氣餒，奮勇反擊) 。(2) The yen has been under the cosh lately after the Bank of Japan announced its decision to keep interest rates lower for longer (日本銀行宣布將繼續維持低利率之後，日元一直備受壓力)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

