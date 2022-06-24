In a Nutshell : The Fleeting Arcade

Months into my new job, I thought I had seen all that there is. One gloomy morning, as the vehicle came to a stop at a station in Sai Wan Ho, I noticed something new. At first I was simply admiring the font design of 嘉兆大廈商場, the Chinese name of the building, but as I scanned its English name, I realised that the e was missing from the word Arcade. By the time I had started to chuckle in amusement, the bus had already revved up its engine to move on. I could almost see the construction worker perched high on a ladder, putting up the characters one by one only to find out at the end that there wasn't enough space for sadly, just one letter. Relishing the belief that not many people had noticed that, I gleefully added the image to my secret urban collection.

■Text, Photo: Staff Charlene

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)