Write on... GUNS GALORE

"What do you think of when you think of France?" I asked, and they thought of Paris and of art, of Ravel and Monet, boats on the Seine, and of shapely girls doing the can-can at the Moulin Rouge.

"What do you think of when you think of Germany?" They thought of Hitler and World War II, of torchlight parades and the Holocaust. But they thought, too, of BMW, Audi and Mercedes cars, of Leica cameras, and of the exceptionally fine disciplined technicians who made those precision products.

Italy reminded them of the Colosseum and gladiators and emperors, of bright red Ferraris and Rome, of the Leaning Tower at Pisa, the Pope, and of wonderfully rotund mama-types cooking spaghetti and pizzas to the sounds of an accordion.

With India it was tea and spices, cities filled with a lot of people, and of abject poverty. Singapore was a clean, neat and well-ordered environment where you didn't dare smoke, spit or dispose of chewing gum in public. Russia was a place of Lenin's tomb, Chernobyl, Siberia and confusion, and Japan was a country of computers, geishas, Hiroshima and Hondas. Mexico? Ah, poor Mexico was a land of sandy deserts, cactus, impoverished peasants, tacos and people wrapped in serapes.

As I was from the United States, I purposely saved my next question until the end of the discussion: "And what do you think of when you think of the United States?"

Guns. Earthquakes. Hollywood. Violence. Movie stars. Murder. School kids being shot on school grounds. The Vietnam War. Graffiti and muggings in New York. NASA and the space programme. Al Capone and The Godfather. Drive-by shootings. Snipers on the freeways, snipers in the cities, killings in the malls, violence in the streets. And more guns.

From then on I incorporated that line of questioning into my classes, and during all those years the responses I got were nearly always the same.

I thought of that the other day when I came across this statistic from the Brady Campaign, an American nonprofit organisation that advocates for stricter gun laws and the prevention of gun violence.

"Every day, 321 people are shot in the United States."

And an article in the New York Times stated: "The reasons for the violence are familiar and incontrovertible. The United States has many more guns than citizens, about 400 million firearms, according to a 2018 survey conducted by the nonpartisan Small Arms Survey, and 331 million people."

The way I see it, the real news isn't that the National Rifle Association has the congress of the United States in its pocket, but that the United States has the NRA. Surely, life and the nation's image should count for something. And to me and to many others living abroad the most astonishing thing is that a free people go on, decade after decade, permitting themselves to be manipulated and exploited by an organisation whose sole objective seems to be to put a gun in the hand of every man, woman and child in America.

■ by John Bell Smithback

© John Bell Smithback

