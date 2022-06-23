Editorial : Take CLP into Account for Major Blackout

At nearly 7 o'clock the night before last (21 June), a cable bridge operated by CLP Power near Long Ping Station on the MTR Tuen Ma Line caught fire, causing major power outages in Yuen Long, Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun and affecting 160,000 households. It was not until the next morning (22 June) that the power supply in the area was generally restored. The Security Bureau says that the Fire Department and the police inspected the site and found no signs that the cable bridge had been trespassed on or deliberately vandalised. At this initial stage, the fire is not believed to have been man-made, and the cause of the fire remains to be investigated. The government has instructed CLP Power to submit a preliminary report within 3 days and a detailed report within 14 days to prevent the same incident from happening again.

In the major blackout in New Territories West, the impact on emergency services was minor, as hospitals and other important facilities have backup power generation systems. But many public services were disrupted. The Tin Shui Wai MTR Station was closed at one point. Some traffic lights in the district were out of order, and telecommunications networks were also affected. Many residents lacked lighting in their homes, and also could not receive information through TV or mobile phones. Over the course of the entire night, they were almost cut off from the outside world. The authorities received nearly 100 reports of people being trapped in a lift. Some residents who live on the upper floors of buildings could not return to their homes — frustratingly so — as the lifts were out of service. Businesses could not operate. In some restaurants, foodstuffs that must be refrigerated because they go bad easily had to be discarded. 14 schools in the district were affected by the power outage and had to suspend classes yesterday (22 June).

The public has many questions as to why such a disastrous power outage occurred. First, cable facilities must come with basic fire protection equipment. As cable bridges are the arteries for power transmission, they should be adequately protected in design. But in this incident, the cable bridge burnt down and snapped just one hour after it caught fire. It must be clarified whether the protection system had functioned as it should. Second, the cable bridge involved has three sets of high-voltage cables, which are responsible for large-scale power supply. Such large-scale power transmission systems generally have backup systems. Even if one set of cables fails, it should not have caused widespread power outages in the district. However, the blackout this time shows that the design of the power transmission system contains a defect — the backup system was set on the same cable bridge so it could not do its job.

The power outage in New Territories West was not an ordinary accident. CLP Power cannot simply apologise for the incident and put an end to it, and the government should also not deal with it only in accordance with the Scheme of Control Agreements for the two electricity companies by issuing a fine. CLP Power should provide electricity fee reduction or exemption for the affected residents as compensation. As for the expenditure on rebuilding the cable bridge and the like, it should not be counted as an investment in fixed assets and thus should be taken into account when electricity tariff adjustments are calculated in the future. This incident highlights the fact that Hong Kong's infrastructure is not completely free of hidden safety hazards. It is necessary for the government to comprehensively review the safety and soundness of infrastructure such as water, electricity and gas supplies as well as railway transportation.

明報社評2022.6.23：大停電追究中電責任 政府信息發布應變差

新界西北大停電，數十萬市民經歷了斷電、斷網、難通訊的一夜，事件反映本港重要基建設施，並非如想像般安全可靠，一條電纜橋起火燒斷，足以令大片社區陷入漆黑混亂狀態。

港鐵屯馬線朗屏站附近一條中電電纜橋，前晚近7時起火，導致元朗、天水圍及屯門一帶大停電，16萬戶受影響，直至翌日早上，區內供電才算大致恢復。保安局表示，消防及警方在場視察，無迹象顯示電纜橋有人擅闖或蓄意破壞，初步相信起火並非人為，火警成因有待調查。政府已責成中電3天內初步交報告，14日提交詳細報告，防止同樣事件重演。

這次新界西北大停電，雖然醫院等重要設施有後備發電系統，緊急服務影響輕微，但很多公共服務均受阻，港鐵天水圍站一度關閉，區內部分交通燈失靈，電訊網絡亦受波及。不少居民家中既缺照明，又無法透過電視或手機接收資訊，整晚要過近乎「與世隔絕」生活。當局收到近百宗困𨋢報告，部分市民居於大廈高層，升降機停運，有家歸不得，商戶則無法營業，部分食肆冷藏食材容易變壞，被迫丟棄。區內14間學校受停電影響，昨天要停課。

為何發生這樣的停電災難，公眾有不少疑問。首先，電纜設施一定有基本消防設備，電纜橋是輸電動脈，設計上更應該有充足保護。今次電纜橋起火，短短一小時便焚毁折斷，保護系統有否發揮應有作用，必須弄清楚。其次，涉事電纜橋有3組高壓電纜，負責大範圍供電，這類大規模輸電系統一般有後備，即使一組電纜故障，亦不會導致廣泛地區停電，可是這次大停電卻顯示輸電設計存在缺失，後備系統架設在同一纜橋，無法發揮作用。

西北大停電不是一般事故，中電不能道歉了事，政府也不應僅按兩電管制協議，只以一般罰款方式處理。中電應該為受影響居民提供電費減免補償，至於花在重建電纜橋等方面的開支，亦不應計入固定資產投資，成為日後調整電費時的計算項目。今次事故，突顯本港基建安全並非全無隱患，政府有必要全面檢視水電煤及鐵路運輸等基建的安全度和穩健度。

■ Glossary 生字 /

trespass (on sth) : to enter land or a building that you do not have permission or the right to enter

vandalise : to damage sth, especially public property, deliberately and for no good reason

foodstuff : any substance that is used as food

