Editorial : Jumbo Becomes Sea Garbage Hereafter

Built in 1976, Jumbo was a mix of lavish imperial-style decor and fishing harbour ambience. It had served an endless flow of local diners as well as western tourists attracted by its fame. It was also the shooting location of many Hong Kong classic movies. But all good things must come to an end. The restaurant had suffered deficits since 2013 and was forced to close after giving in to the impact of the pandemic in early 2020. As Jumbo's marine licence expired in the middle of this month, its parent company announced that it would be moved out of Hong Kong to find another mooring for maintenance so that it could continue to find a new operator. When Jumbo left Hong Kong last Tuesday, nobody expected that the farewell would be forever.

According to the parent company's statement, Jumbo encountered stormy sea conditions near the Xisha Islands (also known as the Paracel Islands) in the South China Sea last Saturday. After taking on water, the vessel began to tip and finally sank. Nobody was injured. The parent company said that Jumbo's hull had been examined thoroughly as required before leaving Hong Kong and all the necessary approvals for the journey had been obtained. The company was saddened by the incident and was seeking more information from the towing company. It also mentioned that salvage works would be extremely difficult, meaning that Jumbo will very likely remain buried deep underwater.

The parent company had never disclosed the details about the arrangements of Jumbo's journey away from Hong Kong. The public did not know for sure which country Jumbo was destined for, which towing company was responsible for the long-distance transportation of Jumbo over the ocean and the approximate route of the journey. The Xisha Islands are located in the oceanic area where the sea is always rougher, and many accidents had happened there before. Jumbo could not propel itself. As a four-square structure with several storeys, it could have been easily caught by the wind. A capsize would have been likely when encountering strong winds and high waves. All of the above are all known risks. Unless the original plan was to abandon Jumbo deliberately, its parent company should have considered these risks carefully beforehand and prepared sufficiently to ensure a safe trip.

Not only was the public surprised by the fact that Jumbo sank into the South China Sea, but many questions have also been raised. It is necessary for the parent company and the government to respond publicly. For example, had the company assessed Jumbo's seaworthiness before the journey? Was it a known possible result that the vessel "might capsize if it was towed to the open ocean"? Did the Marine Department know the final destination of Jumbo and its sailing route?

After Jumbo sank, the future of a smaller floating restaurant Tai Pak has come under the spotlight. Tai Pak should be treated in a more reasonable and responsible manner by all parties so that the mistake in handling the situation of Jumbo will not be repeated.

明報社評2022.6.22：長眠南海成垃圾 珍寶沉沒要交代

珍寶海鮮舫（下稱「珍寶」）拖離香港不足數天，即在南海遇上風浪沉沒，母公司表示由於事發地點水深逾千米，若要打撈非常困難。「珍寶」在港經營近半世紀，曾被譽為「世界最大海上食府」，更是香港地標，滿載集體回憶，以「石沉大海」方式永別，令人傷感。「珍寶」營運成本高昂，找不到「白武士」接手，母公司決定將它移走，惟一直未有透露去向。海洋不是垃圾場。「珍寶」長眠南海，市民有不少疑問，母公司應詳細交代原定航程目的地及沉沒經過，特區政府亦應跟進了解。

「珍寶」1976年建成，宮廷式華麗裝修，結合漁港風情，本地食客川流不息，西方遊客亦慕名而來，本港多齣經典電影，均曾在此取景。花無百日紅，海鮮舫2013年起持續虧蝕，及至2020年初不敵疫情結業。「珍寶」海事牌照本月中到期，母公司宣布將它移離香港，另覓泊位維修，繼續尋找新經營者。「珍寶」上周二離港，未料一別卻成永訣。

根據母公司說法，「珍寶」上周六在南海西沙群島附近遇上風浪，船身入水傾側，最終沉沒，無人受傷。母公司表示，「珍寶」離港前，已按規定詳細檢查船身，航程亦得到所需批文，公司對意外感到難過，正向拖船公司了解事件，同時提到打撈非常困難，意味「珍寶」很可能長眠深海。

「珍寶」移離香港後的安排，母公司並無詳細交代，坊間對於「珍寶」目的地是哪個國家、哪間拖船公司負責遠洋搬運、航線大致如何，皆不清楚。西沙群島屬遠洋區域，風浪向來較大，過去發生不少意外。「珍寶」自身無動力，船身「四四方方」，船高數層，甚為當風，若遇強風大浪，很易翻船。以上全屬已知風險，除非一開始便想放棄「珍寶」，否則母公司事前理應考慮清楚，做足準備，確保運送安全。

「珍寶」沉入南海，公眾除了驚訝，亦有很多疑問，需要母公司和政府公開回應，例如公司事前有否評估「珍寶」的適航力、「拖到遠洋後沉沒」是否已知可能出現的結果、海事處是否知悉「珍寶」最終目的地及航行路線，等等。

「珍寶」沉沒後，體積較小的「太白」海鮮舫何去何從，備受關注。各方應以更合理、更負責任的方式處置「太白」，切勿重蹈「珍寶」覆轍。

■Glossary

生字

salvage : to save a badly damaged ship, etc. from being lost completely; to save parts or property from a damaged ship or from a fire, etc.

hull : the main, bottom part of a ship, that goes in the water

seaworthiness : the quality in a ship of being in a suitable condition to sail