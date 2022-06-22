Word Puzzle

1.Expressed great approval, joy. "We _____ the champions on their return." (7)

6. Participated in a race: Bill has _____ in the local Marathon every year since 2010. (3)

7. A: This suitcase is really heavy B.

B: Oh, _____ me help you with that. (3)

8. Protected from the elements: after the flood many were _____ in temporary shelters (6)

10. Idiom: a number of different things: "This, that and the _____" (5)

11. A particular taste and scent in a food or drink: its _____ (7)

13. To use the mail service to send a gift: to send it _____ post (2)

14 A condensed version of a long book (6)

Clues Down

1. To cancel an appointment like a sports meeting. (two words, 4,3)

2. Abbreviation showing a figure is not exact, only a fair guess (3)

3. A small sharp-edged cutting tool used for removing body hair (5)

4. Someone who works in a theatre helping the actors get into their costumes (7)

5. To visit someone for a short while, to look _____ on someone (2)

8. Lifted a heavy object to move it to another place (6)

9. Without deviation or stopping between here and there: to go _____ (6)

12. To stop carrying something: to _____ it down (3)

■by David Foulds

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)