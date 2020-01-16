Onward and Upward : ''Make every word tell''

I don't blame her for believing there is merit in using ten words when five would do. Just Google "DSE English writing exam tips"; virtually all the entries counsel students to churn out as many words as they can. "The word requirement is 400, but it's best if you can produce 600-800. This way your piece will be more thorough," advises one website.

I believe in just the opposite. Being wordy may nail you a decent grade at DSE, but once the habit of using more words than necessary is ingrained, later in life you may put yourself at a disadvantage. Your bosses and clients may feel put upon when you serve them emails and reports that go on forever — unless, of course, you remain in Hong Kong, and work alongside with people who, too, have been conditioned since their schooldays to see wordiness as a virtue.

On both sides of the Atlantic, however, verbosity is frowned upon.

The 100-year old writing guide "The Elements of Style," for example, has an 59-word entry extolling the beauty of succinct copy that is itself is compelling demonstration of the subject:

// "Vigorous writing is concise. A sentence should contain no unnecessary words, a paragraph no unnecessary sentences, for the same reason that a drawing should have no unnecessary lines and a machine no unnecessary parts. This requires not that the writer make all sentences short or avoid all detail and treat subjects only in outline, but that every word tell." /

More recently, when a young restaurant receptionist failed to recognise Barbara Amiel, the sharp-tongued columnist and wife of the ex-proprietor of The Daily Telegraph, she penned this 38-word sketch on the unsophistication that is so common among today's young:

// 'Name?' asked a woman at the door of a Toronto restaurant. 'Myra Hindley,' I replied. 'Telephone number?' The week before I was Margot Fonteyn. /

If the name is not on a receptionist's Instagram feed, they don't know it.

By simply citing two famous women not likely to be on the receptionist's radar — in the 1960s Myra Hindley helped her husband rape and kill children, while the dancer Margot Fonteyn was a household name in post-war Britain— Amiel is able to convey in one stroke how the overreliance on social media has kept the younger generation knowledgeable only about the here and now.

Naturally, I can't resist poking fun at the long-winded style DSE regards as "good." So, may I present to you my rewrite of an introduction written in that vein:

DSE style (147 words):

// I am writing to inform your readers of the voluminous number of cases regarding animal abuse in recent months. For all intents and purposes, it is a very sad matter indeed how many merciless people in Hong Kong carry out the heinous act of hurting their pets. The existence of laws that prohibit animal abuse is without a shadow of doubt falling short of being able to effectively shut the door on such reprehensible conduct. I would like to dig deeper into this.

First and foremost, it should be pointed out at the outset that according to the current status of laws that governs animal abuse, the maximum punishment for violators is a fine of 200K and three years imprisonment. Needless to say, it is beyond dispute that this level of punishment is to a large extent woefully inadequate in nipping the detestable behaviour of animal abuse in the bud. /

My rewrite (53 words):

// You know something is seriously wrong with Hong Kong's animal protection laws when abusers are subject to a maximum punishment of three year's imprisonment and a 200K fine, while smugglers who try to pass through the customs with an endangered plant are looking at 10 years behind bars and 10 million in penalty. /

■文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/

