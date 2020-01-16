Pop around Town : Revenge Consumption, Why?

Of course, the prerequisite to revenge consumption is a certain level of spending power. It is commonly observed among "revenge travellers", who are quite willing to pay more for airline tickets and hotel accommodation to take a vacation in post-COVID times. They can do so because, firstly, they have suffered the pain of a protracted period of being "stuck" (physically, emotionally, or both), and secondly, they have the resource for leisure. Even those who were frugal with spending money on travel, dining out, or shopping before the COVID-19 outbreak have taken to aggressive spending with vengeance when the opportunities emerged.

Experts who studied hurricane disasters and their impact on survivors have pointed out that storm survivors express two main shopping behaviours. Some purchase survival necessities, like first-aid packs and canned food, while others shop for pure enjoyment. To ease the pain and negative feelings evoked by the disaster, the latter group may overspend on music, clothes, designer products and other luxury goods, or use services such as pedicures, facials, massages, or trips. Likewise, those who are now studying the aftermath of the COVID pandemic is finding that while revenge shopping is the dominant reaction, some people have developed a more frugal, self-sufficient and less materialistic lifestyle as adopted from lockdown.

Here, the lesson is obvious. As survivors of the pandemic, we have a choice: to go back to the "old normal" of conspicuous consumption or to pick up the responsibility of maintaining the sustainability of our world. Revenge consumption is like panic buying: they are both irrational behaviour and very likely cause wastage. Although they are hailed from different moods — one from (short-term) euphoria and the other from anxiety — they are not helping us to become better custodians of our collective future.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is Dean of Humanities at The Education University of Hong Kong. He thinks everyday culture is complex and always enchanting.

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)