Editorial : New Govt to Rid HK of Subdivided Flats

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, delivered a speech mid last year and proposed that those running the SAR must possess "five skills". They include the skill at fully and accurately implementing "One Country, Two Systems", the skill at resolving the various contradictions facing Hong Kong's development, the skill at doing practical things for the people, the skill at uniting all forces that can be united, and the skill at performing their duties and responsibilities. On Sunday, soon after the State Council announced the appointment of key officials of the sixth term of the SAR government in the morning, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office issued a statement at noon, reiterating the "five skills" and putting forward "five expectations" of the new government, hoping that the new government will achieve more and will not disappoint the central government and the general public.

As in the "five skills", the first item of the "five expectations" also revolves around the comprehensive and accurate implementation of "One Country, Two Systems", the implementation of the central government's overall jurisdiction and the insistence on "patriots ruling Hong Kong". The appointment of members of the new governance team already proves that they have satisfied the central government's basic political requirements. However, the central government's view is that the new SAR government still has a lot of work to do in safeguarding national security, fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities and promoting the values of loving China and Hong Kong.

The remaining four items of the "five expectations" centre on improving people's livelihood and developing the economy. In the order of the items, they include addressing prominent issues such as housing, reopening the borders with the mainland, the disparity between the rich and the poor and youth development; responding to the people's concerns with practical governance; promoting the development of different social undertakings such as education, technology, culture and health; actively facilitating the integration of Hong Kong into China's overall development; continuously enhancing Hong Kong's international competitive advantages and consolidating its status as an international hub of finance, shipping and trade. Concerning the two expectations about people's livelihood, two points are noteworthy. First, regarding the development of social undertakings, the statement of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office specifically mentioned "the full protection of the rights and freedoms enjoyed by citizens lawfully" seemingly to address the concerns of some people in society about these two aspects. Second, among the string of "salient problems" in society, what the central government is most concerned about is the land and housing issue. Compared with other work to improve people's livelihood, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office's statement discusses this aspect the most frequently and specifically.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office has made it clear that the new government should "show clearer goals, greater courage and stronger measures to effectively solve problems like subdivided flats and cage homes" on the land and housing issue. Citizens expect the new governance team to make it its responsibility to bid farewell to subdivided flats and publicly explain the specific work indicators as soon as possible.

明報社評2022.6.21：解決劏房中央寄厚望 期待新班子早訂指標

下屆特區管治團隊正式組成，國務院港澳辦提出「五點期待」，可視為中央對新班子的工作要求。

去年中，港澳辦主任夏寶龍發表講話，提出特區管治者要具備「五個善於」，包括善於全面準確貫徹落實一國兩制、破解香港發展面臨的各種矛盾、為民眾辦實事、團結一切可團結力量，以及履職盡責。國務院周日早上公布第六屆特區政府主要官員任命，港澳辦中午隨即發表聲明，重提「五個善於」，並對新政府提出「五個期待」，希望新政府有更大作為，莫負中央及廣大市民期盼。

一如「五個善於」，「五點期待」的第一項，同樣圍繞全面準確貫徹一國兩制，落實中央全面管治權，堅持愛國者治港。新班子獲得任命，已證明眾人通過中央的基本政治要求，然而對中央而言，特區新政府在維護國家安全、履行憲制責任、弘揚愛國愛港價值觀等方面，尚有不少工作要做。

「五點期待」餘下四點則集中於改善民生發展經濟，按列點順序，包括抓住房屋、通關、貧富懸殊、青年發展等突出問題，以實際施政成效回應市民關切；促進教育科技文化衛生等各項社會事業發展；積極推動香港融入國家發展大局；不斷提升香港國際競爭優勢，鞏固國際金融、航運、貿易中心地位。有關民生的兩項期待，有兩點值得留意。首先，關於社會事業發展的部分，港澳辦聲明特別提到「充分保障市民依法享有的權利和自由」，似乎是在回應社會部分人對這兩方面的擔心；其次，在香港社會一系列「突出問題」中，中央最關心就是土地房屋問題，比起其他改善民生工作，港澳辦聲明在這方面談得最多，內容亦最具體。

港澳辦明確表示，新政府就着土地房屋問題，應「拿出更清晰的目標、更大的魄力、更有力的舉措，切實解決劏房籠屋等問題」，市民期待新班子以告別劏房為己任，早日公開交代具體工作指標。

■Glossary 生字 /

revolve around : to have sb/sth as the main interest or subject

undertaking : a task or project, especially one that is important and/or difficult

salient : most important or easy to notice

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)