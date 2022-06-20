Editorial : New Cabinet Must Gain the People's Trust

After the reorganisation of the government structure, the number of policy bureaux will increase from 13 to 15, and a Deputy Director will be added to each of the three departments. As can be seen from the list of officials in the accountability team unveiled yesterday (19 June), Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary, will be the only official to remain in the original post. The job of Chief Secretary for Administration will go to Eric Chan, the incumbent Director of the CE's Office. Paul Lam, a Senior Counsel, will become the next Secretary for Justice. As for the Deputy Secretaries of Departments, Cheuk Wing-hing, the retired former permanent secretary of the Innovation and Technology Bureau, has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration. Michael Wong, the incumbent Secretary for Development, will be promoted to become the Deputy Financial Secretary. Cheung Kwok-kwan, who has a political party background, will be the Deputy Secretary for Justice. Of the 15 incoming Directors of Bureaux, some are members of the incumbent accountability team, while others include senior Administrative Officers, senior civil servants of the professional grade, current LegCo members and professionals outside the government. John Lee says that the main considerations were ability, knowledge and experience in the selection of officials, adding that the diverse backgrounds of the new governance team will help his administration fully consider different opinions.

Over the past few years, Hong Kong's internal and external environments have undergone great changes, and the issue of national security has been thrust to the forefront. John Lee started out in the Police Force and served as Secretary for Security for many years before being promoted to Chief Secretary for Administration last year. The new team led by him also has three members who come from the Disciplined Services. Among them, Eric Chan and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang both served as Director of Immigration before.

The public had expected more professionals from outside the government to join the governance team. However, judging from the list of members in the new governance team, the civil service system is still the main backbone. It remains to be seen how the conservative, sclerotic and bureaucratic governance style can be abolished and how the government can enhance itself. The housing issue is the top priority of the administration. Judging from the make-up of the new governance team, basically the same people will be responsible for finding land and building housing. The incumbent Secretary for Development Michael Wong will be promoted to Deputy Financial Secretary to deal with the land and housing issue, and his new role will be even more important. As for the Secretary for Development, the Secretary for Housing and the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, the posts will be taken up by the incumbent Permanent Secretary of the Development Bureau Bernadette Linn, incumbent Director of Architectural Services Winnie Ho and former permanent secretary of the Development Bureau Lam Sai-hung (who retired last year) respectively. These three people are all officials reporting to Michael Wong in the Development Bureau in the current government.

Both of the last two governments made finding land and putting up housing their mission, but the results have been unsatisfactory. The authorities' slow progress in creating land means that there will be a shortfall facing the supply of public and private housing over the next few years. Projects such as Lantau Tomorrow and the Northern Metropolis are still on the drawing board, and it may easily take over ten years for them to bear fruit. The next government must be bold and decisive in finding land and putting up housing. It must not only break through the confines of the bureaucratic mindset by greatly simplifying the land creation process, but also have the courage to shatter the barriers of vested interests. Whether the same people can pull off a completely transformed performance has attracted much attention.

■Glossary 生字 /

incoming : recently elected or chosen

backbone : the most important part of a system, an organisation, etc. that gives it support and strength

on the drawing board : being prepared or considered