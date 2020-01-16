Idiom Magic : BELIEVE IN (2) 對……信任或有信心

【明報專訊】Timothy has been exercising. "It's made me realise (意識到) that I'm bigger than any cat," he said as he looked at his new shape in a mirror. "I believe in me!" he called out, "and I believe in my ability to outlast (比……更持久) that cat in any fight (搏鬥) !" Timothy may say that to the mirror, but would he say that to Chadwick? "I sure would," he said, "because to believe in here means to have trust or confidence (信心) in someone or something."
(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)