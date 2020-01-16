Idiom Magic : BELIEVE IN (2) 對……信任或有信心

【明報專訊】Timothy has been exercising. "It's made me realise (意識到) that I'm bigger than any cat," he said as he looked at his new shape in a mirror. "I believe in me!" he called out, "and I believe in my ability to outlast (比……更持久) that cat in any fight (搏鬥) !" Timothy may say that to the mirror, but would he say that to Chadwick? "I sure would," he said, "because to believe in here means to have trust or confidence (信心) in someone or something."