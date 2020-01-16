Mona's Musings : Muscle Building for Old Ladies (2)

After her visit to a physiotherapist, Mrs. Chan put up a muscle-building campaign. She stocked her fridge with eggs, yoghurt, nato, and other nutritious food while enjoying the muscle-training app that her daughter sneakily installed on her phone. In an ideal world, this would be the start of a success story where the heroine becomes an ambassador of good health. But life doesn't work that way.

Three days later, her daughter checked — the food was barely touched. Mrs. Chan fell back into self-sabotage. "It isn't working," she squeezed her skinny calves. "Nothing is growing."

Her daughter felt betrayed: what happened to the confident and determined lady who once taught her perseverance, self-discipline, and diligence? After the many painful nights reciting ancient poetry and the multiplier table, her six-year-old self has secretly acknowledged the necessity of self-motivation, only to find the teacher deserting the doctrine in her old age.

"Mom, your diet has been off for a decade. How is it supposed to be fixed in less than a week?" she reasoned.

"It's not working, and eating is tiring. I am giving up," Mrs. Chan announced, happily recoiling onto the couch to read her paper.

If this feels familiar to you, don't despair. Talk to some friends of your age range. You'll immediately find out that this happens in just about every family. Parents do not change their lifelong habits overnight. But most of us do adapt and change for our own good eventually. The best we can do is, perhaps,to be a good cheerleader along the way.

After all, how did we manage to learn the multiplier table? Our moms never gave up before we made it.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

(Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)