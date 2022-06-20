Half the World Away : Summer in London

Summer in London is for outdoor living. After the depressingly short days of winter, when it gets dark as early as four in the afternoon, now the sky stays aglow into the ninth hour after noon, a tolerance — or connivance — that more than compensates for the punitiveness of the winter. Laughter and clinking of glasses segue from bars to cafes, and a walk down the cobblestone walk feels like listening to a satisfying piece of music.

Summer in London is, above all, a celebration of flowers. I live half a mile away from a Tube station, and every time I go there, I walk past a row of terrace houses. Now their front gardens are in full bloom, and I am treated to a feast of colours every time I make the journey. Summer in Britain makes you realise why the Britons place so much emphasis on gardens when it comes to property hunting. Can there be a more leisurely thing to do than sit in a conservatory — a building structure that I learnt only after my move here — and have a delightful bowl of salad with a sprinkle of cheese and dollops of mayonnaise while appreciating a back garden in full flower? No wonder TV shows such as Garden Rescue and The Edible Garden are so popular here.

Long before I moved here, my imagination of London was excited by a collection of essays by famous essayist Dong Qiao (董橋) with the beautiful title "Expecting You in London's Summer" (倫敦的夏天等你來). Indeed, London in summer expects and invites. As another wave of Hongkongers is expected to set foot in this land in the best time of year, I will be bathing in London's tender sunlight and missing my old friends who have chosen to remain, as well as that beloved, pink-covered book that is now sadly stranded on my old bookshelf.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

