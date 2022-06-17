Editorial : Curbing Inflation and Ensuring Economic Soft Landing

The US consumer price index (CPI) in May rose by 8.6% year-on-year, yet again a new record in over 40 years. The previous optimistic projection of "inflation reaching a peak" has been shattered. It also shows that the Fed's two successive interest rate hikes since March this year, which have driven up the interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point altogether, have had little effect on curbing inflation. On Wednesday (15 June) the Fed decided to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in one go, raising the federal funds rate to between 1.5% and 1.75%, the steepest increase since 1994. In addition, this month, the Fed also began to reduce its holdings of bonds in the so-called "balance sheet reduction". Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has admitted that the 75-basis point increase is an "unusually large one" and that he does not expect this to be the norm. But when the Fed meets again next month to discuss the interest rate, the hike might be half a percentage point or three-quarters of a percentage point.

The cost-of-living crisis triggered by high inflation has become the biggest immediate problem faced by Western countries. In the US, inflation was 4.7% last year, while in the UK it was 2.5%. This year, the mid-year point has not even been reached, but inflation in the US has risen sharply and nearly doubled. In the UK, it has even reached 9%. The day after the Fed raised interest rates, the Bank of England announced a quarter-point interest rate hike after a meeting for the fifth time in a row. The Swiss National Bank even raised interest rates for the first time in 15 years. The pandemic's disruptions to supply chains, the drought's impact on harvests and Europe and the US's sanctions amid the Russia-Ukraine war have led to soaring energy and food prices, all of which have pushed up global inflation. But there are other reasons that have contributed to the US's and the UK's particularly grave inflation. First, the labour markets in the US and UK are very tight, causing wages and prices to spiral upwards. Furthermore, amid the pandemic, the US government has launched an ambitious quantitative easing drive to prop up the market on the one hand and spent loads of money to stimulate the economy on the other hand. With a massive injection of US$5 trillion, it has caused a serious imbalance between supply and demand. This time around, the Fed has raised interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point in an attempt to demonstrate its firm determination to rein in inflation. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expect the federal funds rate to rise by 3.4% by the end of the year and even to 3.8% next year. Powell has stressed that he is determined to bring inflation back to the 2 percent target. However, it remains to be seen how that will turn out.

In the 1970s, the oil crisis triggered high inflation. Back then, US inflation went as high as 14.8%. The then Fed Chairman Paul Volcker was determined to curb inflation even at the expense of a recession. The federal funds rate once rose to 19%. Though the threat of inflation has returned at present, most economists believe that now is a different time and it is not necessary to tighten monetary policy to such extremes. Yet, in a recent essay written by former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, he points out the different calculation methods of CPI between the past and today. If measured against the same yardstick, the peak CPI back then is equivalent to 11.4% currently.

Hong Kong's banking system has an abundance of funds and is under no pressure to raise interest rates for the time being. Despite that, there are many variables in the pace of US inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes. The government and the public should pay attention to the risks and be cautious.

明報社評2022.6.17：遏通脹軟着陸兩難全 聯儲局公信力臨考驗

美國通脹嚴重，聯儲局27年來首度一次過大幅加息四分之三厘，以示遏抑物價決心，不少分析師則關注，美國經濟能否軟着陸。

美國5月份消費物價指數（CPI），按年上升8.6%，再破逾40年高位，粉碎之前「通脹見頂」的樂觀預測，亦顯示今年3月以來，聯儲局先後兩度加息合計四分之三厘，對遏抑通脹作用不大。聯儲局周三決定一口氣加息四分之三厘，聯邦基金利率上調到1.5厘至1.75厘，加幅是1994年以來最大。另外，聯儲局本月開始亦減持債券，即所謂「縮表」。聯儲局主席鮑威爾承認，加息四分之三厘，幅度「不尋常地大」，不預期這樣做是常態，惟下月再議息，加幅可能是半厘，亦可能是四分之三厘。

高通脹引發生活成本危機，已成為西方國家眼前最大問題。去年美國通脹4.7%，英國則為2.5%。今年上半年未完，美國通脹急升近倍，英國通脹更達9%。聯儲局加息翌日，英倫銀行連續第五次會議宣布加息四分之一厘，瑞士央行更15年來首度加息。疫情打亂供應鏈、旱災打擊收成、俄烏戰爭歐美制裁導致能源糧食價格飈升，皆是推高全球通脹因素，惟美英通脹尤其嚴重，還有其他原因。首先，英美勞動市場非常緊張，導致工資與物價螺旋向上。另外，疫下華府一邊大舉量化寬鬆托市，一邊大灑金錢谷經濟，狂擲5萬億美元，導致供需嚴重失衡。聯儲局這次加息四分之三厘，欲展示雷厲風行遏抑通脹的決心，議息會議成員預計，聯邦基金利率年底將升至3.4厘，明年更將加至3.8厘。鮑威爾強調，有決心令通脹回落到2%的目標水平，結果如何還得走着瞧。

1970年代石油危機觸發高通脹，美國通脹一度高達14.8%，聯儲局時任主席沃爾克不惜衰退亦要遏抑通脹，聯邦基金利率一度升見19厘。現在通脹威脅重臨，經濟學者大多認為，此一時彼一時，收緊貨幣政策毋須去得那麼盡，不過前財長薩默斯最近一篇論文卻指出，CPI計算方法今昔有別，若用同一把尺衡量，當年CPI的峰值，相當於現在的11.4%。

本港銀行體系資金充裕，暫無加息壓力，惟美國通脹及聯儲局加息步伐，存在不少變數，官民均要留意風險，小心為上。

■Glossary 生字 /

shatter : to destroy sth completely, especially sb's feelings, hopes or beliefs; to be destroyed in this way

in one go : all together on one occasion

grave : (of situations, feelings, etc.) very serious and important; giving you a reason to feel worried

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)