The name of the disease malaria comes from the Italian mala aria, meaning bad air. The idea was that the air was contaminated with some poison that caused the disease. It was commonly thought to be caused by smelly air in swampy areas. The disease is now known to be a parasite carried by mosquitoes.

Sometimes English used the French name ague instead of malaria. That word came from the Medieval Latin febris acuta, meaning acute fever. People sometimes use the word sharp instead of acute; that is a serious fever that lasts only a short time.

The name influenza comes from the Italian word influenza meaning epidemic. However the word influenza originally meant influence, as in the influence of the stars. Europeans thought that some diseases were caused by the motion of the stars and planets. In the past, western doctors might be concerned about what planets were in front of which stars at the time of one's birth. There was no concept of very small living things causing disease. The Italian word influenza came from the Medieval Latin influentia meaning people's health being influenced by the movements of the stars and planets. Today Western doctors no longer check a patient's horoscope to predict their health.

The other English name for influenza is grippe from the French, meaning to be seized and held by the disease. That meaning makes more sense. It is related to the English verb to grip. The word flu is short for influenza, but has been widely misused.

Names such as influenza and malaria sometimes reveal a rich history of bad medicine.

Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm

